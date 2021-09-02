London, UK, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — PULSUS takes immense pleasure in inviting all the participants from across the globe to attend 7th World Nursing and Nursing Care Congress during October 08-09, 2021 as a webinar. This comprises of keynote presentations, verbal talks, productive poster presentations and exhibitions providing insights to the significance and proficiency of nursing in Healthcare.

Attendees can:

Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Nursing and Health Care from a variety of oral and poster presentations.

from a variety of oral and poster presentations. Meet and network with nurses ranging from students to deans, faculty, and researchers.

ranging from students to deans, faculty, and researchers. Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with nurses from around the world.

Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting nursing care and the recent techniques adapted in nursing care

Target Audience:

Nurses

Nurse Practitioners

Health Care Professionals

Doctors

Professors, Researchers, Students and Technical Staff from the field of nursing

Delegates from various industries

Directors/Co-Directors of Research based companies in Nursing

Physician Assistants

Young researchers

For more details visit: https://worldnursing.pulsusconference.com/