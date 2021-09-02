7th World Nursing and Nursing Care Congress

Nursing Care Congress 2021

Posted on 2021-09-02 by in Advertising, Education, Healthcare, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — PULSUS takes immense pleasure in inviting all the participants from across the globe to attend 7th World Nursing and Nursing Care Congress during October 08-09, 2021 as a webinar. This comprises of keynote presentations, verbal talks, productive poster presentations and exhibitions providing insights to the significance and proficiency of nursing in Healthcare.

Attendees can:

  • Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about Nursing and Health Care from a variety of oral and poster presentations.
  • Meet and network with nurses ranging from students to deans, faculty, and researchers.
  • Take advantage of opportunities to collaborate with nurses from around the world.
  • Attend prominent plenary sessions about relevant issues affecting nursing care and the recent techniques adapted in nursing care

Target Audience:

  • Nurses
  • Nurse Practitioners
  • Health Care Professionals
  • Doctors
  • Professors, Researchers, Students and Technical Staff from the field of nursing
  • Delegates from various industries
  • Directors/Co-Directors of Research based companies in Nursing
  • Physician Assistants
  • Young researchers

For more details visit: https://worldnursing.pulsusconference.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution