1 3-Propanediol Market worth $691 million by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 1,3-propanediol market size is projected to reach USD 691 million by 2025 from USD 402 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2025. High demand for bio-based products, less greenhouse gas emissions, and low energy consumption during the production process of 1,3-propanediol are factors driving the demand for 1,3-propanediol. However, the availability of substitutes with comparatively low prices is restraining the growth of the 1,3-propanediol market. On the other hand, there is high growth potential in emerging economies and new application areas, which provide opportunities for the players in the 1,3-propanediol market. The players in the 1,3-propanediol market are mainly concentrating on expansions, innovations, and partnerships to meet the growing demand in various applications. Expansion help companies to increase their global reach and cater to the local market.

Speak to our Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=760

The growth of the 1,3-propanediol market has been influenced primarily by expansions, innovations, and partnerships during the period between 2015 and 2019. The market is consolidated with the dominance of DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US). All these developments are undertaken by DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC. Other small players that are present in the market are Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Haihang Industry Company Ltd. (China), Merck KGgA (Germany), and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan). Some of the companies which are trying to enter the 1,3-propanediol market are METabolic Explorer (France) and Sheng Hong Group Holdings Ltd. (China).

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=760

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, is the largest manufacturer of 1,3-propanediol. The company focusses on expansions, innovations, and partnerships to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in October 2018, the company opened a warehouse and distribution center at its manufacturing site in Loudon, Tennessee, US. It focuses on increasing its production capacity to meet the growing demand for 1,3-propanediol in different applications. The company announced to increase its production capacity by 35 million pounds in March 2018. In the recent past, the company entered into a partnership with L.V. Lomas Ltd. (Canada) (which is renamed as IMCD Canada Ltd.) to distribute Zemea propanediol in Canada. The company has a strong distribution network, and its product is available in many countries such as the US, Mexico, Italy, Greece, Poland, Turkey, Sweden, Denmark, Russia, Estonia, Norway, India, and Brazil. In October 2017, DuPont (US), INVISTA (US), and DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC entered into a partnership to develop a series of innovative and enhanced sustainable textile solutions for workwear and outdoor wear.

Another player in the market is Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), which focuses on increasing the production capacity of 1,3-propanediol. The company started the 1,3-propanediol program in 2011. The company plans to combine the 1,3-propanediol plant and PTT plant organically so that it can increase its profit.

Read More @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-3-propanediol-market-worth-691-million-by-2025–exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301108288.html