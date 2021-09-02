Effective Distribution Channels Will Influence Sales Of Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market

The fact.mr study on the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market offers insights into key factors affecting market growth trajectory. The survey report reveals insights into drivers propelling the demand outlook about current market.

High consumption of carbohydrate-rich snacks with low nutritional value have posed health threats such as rise in the blood sugar level and obesity among consumers. As a result, consumers have made a paradigm shift towards healthy food products. Non-potato veggie chips are snacks, rich in vitamins and dietary fibers with low sodium content.

Manufacturers operating in the non-potato veggie chips market are expected to gain significant opportunities with the rising demand for gluten-free and non-GMO snacks.

Global Non-Potato Veggie Chips: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Root Vegetable Chips Carrot Chips Cassava Chips Jerusalem Artichoke Chips Turnip Chips Parsnip Chips Sweet Potato Chips Zucchini Chips Others

Leafy Vegetable Chips Kale Chips Spinach Chips

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Classic Salty

Barbecue

Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Cheese & Onion

Jalapeno and

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Household

Foodservice Snack foods Baked foods accompaniments Soups toppings Salads Others



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

Direct Sales Indirect Sales Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Retail Stores Traditional Grocery Stores Online Retailers



The Non-Potato Veggie Chips demand study has identified the segments that are expected to contribute major shares to the revenues during this period.

The key trends analysis of Non-Potato Veggie Chips market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.

The market outlook report provides insights into various aspects and growth of Non-Potato Veggie Chips industry. Some of the dynamics on which the study focuses are:

Non-Potato Veggie Chips market key drivers, restraints, and current size.

Non-Potato Veggie Chips market sales revenue potential of various application areas.

Key focus of key players for investments.

Most prominent avenues for Non-Potato Veggie Chips market growth.

Detailed segmentation based on various parameters.

Strategic landscape.

Region-wise assessment.

Regions that are outliers to the general growth & trends.

Reasons for Covering this Title

The critical success factors influencing the growth of Non-Potato Veggie Chips market is backed by rising awareness among consumer groups regarding healthy foods and improved distribution mainly through e-commerce.

In the last few years, the rise in concerns related to obesity specifically in the western region including North America and Europe has boosted demand for non-potato veggie chips. Along with the increase in obesity, there has been an increase in other health disorders including cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The higher tendency for carbohydrate fast foods especially in the young age groups has resulted in an increase in obesity among these age groups. Increase in awareness over social media and health experts, nutritionist suggestions of inclusion of small meals comprising of healthy snacks including veggies snacks has encouraged consumers to buy more non-potato veggie chips.

Higher dependence on fast foods which are carbohydrate and fats rich with lower nutrition is encouraging consumers to rely on snacks which are healthier. Advancements in vegetable processing and, dehydration along with innovations in the packaging of snack foods is also supporting the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market.

Increase in the consumption of chips as snacks in cinema halls, amusement parks, malls, fast-food chains, and restaurants, and also events have boosted non-potato veggie chip sales. Higher availability and low priced snacks have raised non-potato veggie chips consumption globally to a greater extent.

Innovations in packaging include features like eye-catching, retains the freshness of snack foods, informative, convenience, and biodegradable/ environmentally friendly.

Augmentation in technology has introduced newer forms of chips which is gaining attention among young age groups and is leading to positive growth in the market. A specific feature of non-potato veggie chips of low calories and enhanced nutrition with higher health benefits is driving traction among producers to launch newer and healthy products.

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Novel Developments

Key players operating in the non-potato veggie chips market include Calbee, Terra, Beanitos, Food Should Taste Good, Scrubbys, JicaChips, Yum Yum, Sensible Portions Trafo, and Uprooted. Product innovation and flavor have been the key strategies of non-potato veggie chips market manufacturers.

Bare Snacks recently launched baked crunchy veggie chips made from beet, carrot, and sweet-potato. According to the company, the chips are made by using real vegetables without the addition of artificial preservatives or colors. The new product range is devoid of starchy powders and oil, which enhances their nutritional value. The veggie chips are available in sea salt, ranch, barbecue, and vinegar flavors.

Eat Real, based in UK, launched Hummus Chips with sea salt flavor. The chips are produced with natural ingredients and have high nutritional value. Such chips make healthy alternatives to fried snacks and confectionery items. The company believes that such attributes of the snacks will help distinguish the brand from others in the supermarket shelves.

Arjun Foods launched vacuum fried okra chips that are crispy and exotic in taste. These chips are vacuum fried, which helps in scoring well on health and consists of shelf life of about 6 months. The chips are prepared by adding mint seasoning to enhance the flavor of okra chips.

Costco recently launched a healthy alternative to potato chips called Veggie Snacks, which offers three kinds of chips – Garden Veggie Chips, plain Garden Veggie Straws, and Zesty Ranch flavor Garden Veggie Straws. These chips are low in calories and are made from natural ingredients. The product are free from trans fat and artificial preservatives.

The demand study on the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market provides a comprehensive analysis that shape the competitive landscape & sales revenues.

Interested stakeholders and participants should access the report to get a wide range of information. Some of the important ones are:

Which regional markets are expected to be likely outlier to the common trends?

Which countries in key regional markets will contribute sizable shares?

The demand among which end users will witness highest rise?

What are covid-19 implication on sales of Non-Potato Veggie Chips market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks?

What are covid-19 implication on sales of Non-Potato Veggie Chips market and learn how businesses can respond, manage and mitigate the risks? What are some of the regulations that might change the course of Non-Potato Veggie Chips growth of market?

Which end-use segment is expected to generate the major share of global sales revenues in Non-Potato Veggie Chips market?

Technology to Play a Pivotal Role in Enhancing the Appeal for Non-potato Veggie Chips

Deeper penetration of technology in the food and beverage industry has introduced newer forms of non-potato veggie chips in for consumers. Advancements in processing and dehydration of vegetables have endured longer shelf life of raw materials for the production of non-potato veggie chips, which has further made the non-potato veggie chips affordable for consumers.

Manufacturers have also started leveraging technologies to bring innovation in the packaging of non-potato veggie chips, which are appealing, informative, convenient to grab, and environment-friendly. As a result of which the non-potato veggie chips market is predicted to remain strong in the forthcoming years.

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Dynamics

Effective Distribution Channels to Influence the Sales of Non-potato Veggie Chips

North America is expected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of the non-potato veggie chips market, on account of high concentration of significant players that cater to the rising demand for non-potato veggie chips among consumers. In addition, technological advancements have also influenced the production and packaging of the food products, which have soared the sales of non-potato veggie chips in the region.

Note :– get access to new avenues in the Non-Potato Veggie Chips market sales analysis report to take your business on high growth trajectory .

