Increasing Cardiovascular And Neurological Diseases Are Boosting Demand Of Active Implantable Device Market

Innovations in Active Implantable Technology to Spearhead Growth

The present era is incredibly momentous for the growth of the active implantable device market.

The present era is incredibly momentous for the growth of the active implantable device market. Innovations in this arena have been particularly ground-breaking with active implantable devices being used for timely delivery of medication, electrical stimulation, hearing and dental prosthesis.

The newer technologies are incorporating orthopedic implants for distraction osteogenesis and new and improved sensor technology to measure intracranial pressure, bladder pressure and monitor blood sugar levels. Newer devices are boosting capabilities of implantable technology and propelling the active implantable device to newer heights.

Factors such as an increasing number of cardiovascular and neurological cases, the increasing pediatric population who need these devices, new developments in procedures, and increasing applications of implantable devices in neurological diseases. Growing income levels of people and demand for higher quality implants are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

The Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period.

Active Implantable Device Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global active implantable device market has been segmented on the basis of product type and geography.

Based on product type, the global active implantable device market is segmented into:

Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers

Implantable hearing devices

Implantable heart monitors

Implantable loop recorders

Ventricular assist devices

Neuro-stimulators Deep Brain Stimulators Sacral Nerve Stimulators Gastric Electric Stimulators Vagus Electrical Stimulators Spinal Cord Stimulators

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Transvenous Implantable Cardiverter Defibrillator Biventricular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Dual-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Subcutaneous Implantable Cardiverter Defibrillators



Based on geography, the global active implantable device market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Geographical Data Analysis of Active Implantable Device Market Research Report Is Based On:

Geographically, the global Active Implantable Device Market is classified into 8 regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in the global echogenic catheters market owing to high concentration of key market players in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to the expansion of product offerings by key players during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global active implantable device market throughout the forecast period.

Active Implantable Device Market: Drivers

Primary factors driving the active implantable device market are increasing number of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, growth in aging population, expanded applications, higher accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of advanced products with better technology and increasing healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement scenarios in various regions.

However, increasing pricing pressure by the players who dominate the market pose a great challenge to the growth of the other competitors in this market.

Stringent regulations related to active implantable devices in certain regions and high cost of implants along with an unfavorable reimbursement scenario in some regions are some of the factors which might hinder the growth of the active implantable device market.

Active Implantable Device Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global active implantable device market are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and LivaNova PLC (U.K.). Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark) and Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).

The digital age is offering explosive growth opportunities for medical devices and changing the nature of health care delivery. Wireless technologies which include active implantable medical devices are built to control and monitor bodily functions and measure an array of psychological parameters.

These devices, based on various applications, are able to control heart rhythm, monitor hypertension and cranial pressure, can operate as sensors and provide electrical stimulation for nerves.

Active Implantable Device Market: Snapshot

The global market for active implantable devices is highly consolidated with very few players operating in the global space. To expand their geographic presence and garner higher share in the market, the major players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations and expansions.

The market is dominated, globally, by four major players who account for more than 75% of the market share. Some of the established brands of active implantable devices are Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), and William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark), Medtronic plc (Ireland) and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China).

