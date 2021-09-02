What is the best way to manage type 2 diabetes ?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — There are two commonly believed theories to manage type 2 diabetes – the Insulin Pump Therapy or the Diabetes Ketogenic Diet.

Which one is better? Which would you choose if you were taking drugs, or needed insulin therapy or glucose monitoring?

The insulin pump therapy by having a PICC Line inserted in your arm, with an insulin pump which releases the insulin (Elipse) into the bloodstream under control of an external electronic device via a handheld monitor, holds the vast majority of patients in India into the pump therapy.

Those who cannot be fitted with a PICC Line or who have existing veins that are unsuitable for insertion of PICC lines, find it more preferable to use the Diabetes Ketogenic Diet to manage their diabetes.

The Diabetes Ketogenic Diet is a low carbohydrate diet that gives patients the opportunity to reach their target glucose range on a daily basis without insulin pump therapy or using oral hypoglycemic drugs.

Has there been any significant improvement in diabetes patients since the introduction of the Ketogenic Diet in the country?

Most of the diabetes patients in India who suffer from Type 2 Diabetes have been diagnosed under a conventional treatment that includes anti-diabetic drugs and having to watch the diet closely.

It is evident from the increasing number of diabetes patients, where the majority of them are on the diabetes diet as against a traditional drug therapy, that the patient base is really growing, as most of them do not know about the possibility of using the diabetes ketogenic diet for their management.

How does a diabetic patient manage their blood sugar levels and bring down the insulin dosage?

The ketogenic diet is a high fat, adequate-protein diet that is first developed as a treatment for severe epilepsy in the 1920s and later it became a weight loss treatment.

With time the ketogenic diet was adapted to improve insulin tolerance in type 2 diabetes and it was first implemented in the UK in the 1970s to relieve hypoglycemia.

However, it had a tremendous impact on the management of type 2 diabetes, as a few people could lower their blood sugar levels on this diet and improve their cardiovascular health.

This resulted in a great need to work with doctors and the right professionals in the country to find a way to prove the ketogenic diet’s efficacy in treating Type 2 Diabetes.

Once the patients who were taking drugs and using the oral hypoglycemic agents were put on the ketogenic diet, the number of diabetes patients who could control their blood sugar levels has increased exponentially.

This has resulted in great demand for a diet that enables diabetic patients to bring their blood glucose levels under control and bring down the diabetes regimen required to take their tablets and insulin.

How does the Ketogenic Diet work?

A ketogenic diet is a low carbohydrate, high-fat diet that when followed by a diabetic patient can restore the muscle function lost due to diabetes.

With a high-fat diet, the body produces ketones in the liver which are used to produce energy for the body.

The body does not like ketones and if glucose levels are not controlled, ketones accumulate in the blood and a diabetic patient will go into ketoacidosis.

The blood sugars level then increases and the patient becomes more insulin resistant which further leads to further hypoglycemia and further complications.

The traditional Type 2 Diabetes Diet involves the use of carbohydrates and these cause glucose to accumulate in the blood and lead to the development of hyperglycemia and low blood sugar levels.

The Ketogenic Diet only uses fats, proteins, and some fresh vegetables, as the primary source of energy for the body, thus allowing the body to avoid the development of glucose as the main energy source.

A ketogenic diet is a diet that has low levels of carbohydrates.

One of the major benefits of the ketogenic diet is that it can reduce the insulin requirements of a diabetic patient.

