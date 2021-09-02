Carvedilol | Shodhana Laboratories Ltd

Hyderabad, Telegana, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Carvedilol is a non-selective alpha or beta-agonist used to treat mild to severe congestive heart failure. Carvedilol is a controlled-release compound sold under a variety of brand names as a generic medication. Carvedilol, which we manufacture, belongs to the beta-adrenergic blocker group and is used to treat hypertension. Shodhana’s Carvedilol is in great demand in the market due to its rapid and effective outcomes. Carvedilol is also effective in treating Chronic Cardiac Insufficiency, Cardiomyopathy, and Ischemic Heart Disease, in addition to Congestive Heart Failure and arterial hypertension.

Dizziness, tiredness, hypotension, diarrhea, asthenia, bradycardia, and weight gain have all been described as adverse effects of Carvedilol. Carvedilol and all other active pharmaceutical ingredients are produced in accordance with the most strict ICH and GMP regulations.

