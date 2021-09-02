Tata Tele Business Services partners with Alepo to offer upgraded fixed-line capabilities

Mumbai, INDIA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has employed the services of digital enablement software provider Alepo to replace the solution that powers its fixed-line enterprise services.

Alepo’s solution, which has recently been implemented, supports a wide range of fixed-line Intelligent Network (IN) services. With Service Control Point (SCP) as a core component, it includes universal access number, do-not-call, and toll-free facility including interactive voice recognition (IVR). The solution has web-based administration, is self-monitoring, and is further supported in India by Alepo’s India-based technical assistance center.

“As a leading enabler of connectivity and communication solutions, Tata Tele Business Services is continuously updating its services to enable customers with smooth functioning and real-time communications. TTBS is excited to work with Alepo to upgrade existing Intelligent Network (IN) services for rapid service innovation and broader customer care capabilities. The comprehensive IN platform offering from Alepo helped TTBS meet the evolving demands of enterprise/SMEs, who are constantly looking for advanced services and solutions. This fixed-line enterprise service by Alepo has enabled TTBS to offer customers enhanced flexibility and also create a seamless upgrade path to support future requirements as the market evolves,” said Hemant Shukla, Vice President-Network Planning, Tata Tele Business Services.

Vishal Mathur, Vice President of Solution Integration, Alepo, said, “Service-level agreements are among the core offerings of TTBS, so it was essential for the entire update to be done with zero downtime. We ensured migration was seamless using our local know-how and skills. Alepo’s solution offers enterprise-grade reliability that is suitable for Tata’s business customers. Geographic redundancy ensures the network is highly resilient.”

The solution supports current protocols and uses REST APIs, facilitating TTBS to offer more modern integration with self-service and other front-office capabilities. It is future-proof with extendible interfaces.

Alepo, which has its research and development in India, has traditionally been an exporter of Indian knowhow, while it also has an established client base in the country. The core network and software solutions provider now aim to establish itself as a major software vendor for communication service providers (CSPs) in India.

About Tata Tele Business Services

Tata Tele Business Services spearheads the Tata Group’s presence in the telecommunication sector. The company has been at the forefront of redefining the telecom experience in India, launching innovative products and services, playing an enabling role in simplifying consumer lives, and expanding digital inclusion.

Tata Tele Business Services has a wide presence across key geographies, spanning over 19 telecom circles and operations across the country. It is a market leader in the enterprise space with a wide range of products and services, and numerous innovations across business verticals. It provides next-generation voice, data, and managed solutions to large and small-medium enterprises through its wide optic fiber network, channel partner network, dedicated sales and service teams.