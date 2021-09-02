How will Changing Trends Impact the Industrial Trucks Market

The global industrial trucks market was estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 20 Bn by 2020 end. However the most visible impact of COVID-19 has been on the automotive sector. Presently sales of industrial trucks have plummeted considerably with manufacturers scrambling to secure some capital or investor money to circumvent the crisis. Despite this, the long term outlook for the industrial trucks market looks good with the market pegged to surpass US$ 37 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030).

The COVID-19 outbreak has majorly impacted the OEMs and other players in the global industrial trucks market. Multiple end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction are shut due stringent lockdowns. This has resulted in dampened demand for industrial trucks. The demand for industrial trucks is at best moderate in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. On a more positive note, countries like China, India, and Italy have reopened their production plants, resulting in a V-shaped recovery in the industrial trucks market through 2030.

Key Takeaways of Global Industrial Trucks Market Study:

The electric power source segment is estimated to account for more than 50% of the overall industrial trucks sales in 2020.

In the product segment, competition will steam up between sit-down and stand-up counterbalance industrial trucks through 2030.

Industrial trucks below 2.5 tons will continue their foray in the industrial trucks market, gaining 180 BPS in its market share by the end of 2030.

Europe is foreseen to remain a prominent region, accounting for more than 35% of the global share in the industrial trucks market.

Key Segments of the Industrial Trucks Market

Fact.MR’s study on the industrial truck market offers information divided into four important segments – product, power source, capacity, end-use, and regional analysis. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Hand Truck Two-Wheeled Hand Truck Dolly Floor Hand Truck

Pallet Jack Manual Pallet Jack Powered Pallet Jack

Power Source Electric Conventional (IC Engine) Manual



Expansion & Product Launches in Long Term to Spur Regional Hegemony

Fact.MR reveals some of the key renowned players in the industrial trucks market such as Raymond Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej, Doosan Industrial Vehicle Co. Ltd., and others. The companies are emphasizing on seeking new orders from emerging countries along with the launch of new products to cater to the demand from end users. For Instance,

In 2019, Jungheinrich AG launched the latest version of its extra slender electric tow tractor, the EZS 130 at InterAirport. With a width of merely 600 mm, the truck is designed to be a space-saving tagger train for the maneuverable transportation of small parts.

