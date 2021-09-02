What’s Fueling Sales of PVC Emulsions in the United States

Demand for PVC emulsions is rising owing to growing application in synthetic leather manufacturing and flooring & wall coverings. Additionally, rise in demand for automotive mastic and fabric & surface coatings is augmenting sales of PVC emulsions across geographies.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5823

According to a latest report by fact.MR, flooring & wall covering applications are expected to hold a major chunk of the industry revenue, while the focus of the manufacturers will be on North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific for increased sales and profits. The market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Growing application in flooring & wall coverings to boost sales.

The United States to lead North America’s market for PVC emulsions.

Germany is set to exhibit hegemony in Europe for PVC emulsions.

The market in Asia Pacific to show the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to remain positive in terms of industry outlook.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5823

Market Segmentation by Category

Application PVC Emulsions for Flooring & Wall Coverings PVC Emulsions for Synthetic Leather Manufacturing PVC Emulsions for Automotive Mastic & Sealants PVC Emulsions for Fabric Coatings PVC Emulsions for Surface Coatings PVC Emulsions for Printing Inks & Adhesives Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5823

Demand from Automotive Sector Boosting Sales

PVC emulsions have wide application in the automotive sector, such as in automotive mastics, automotive sealants, and others. With rise in application in the automotive sector, manufacturers of PVC emulsions are coming across lucrative growth scope.

According to a report published by SelectUSA, the United States, Germany, and China have some of the biggest automotive industries in the world. As stated in the report, in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units, the fourth straight year in which sales reached or surpassed 17 million units. US$ 105 billion is spent on research & development (R&D) activities in automotive sector, globally, every year. This represents high demand for PVC emulsions from the global automotive sector.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/18/2002661/0/en/Consumption-of-Ammonium-Sulfate-to-Grow-1-5X-Through-2029-Pharmaceutical-Applications-to-Generate-Major-Profits-Says-a-Fact-MR-Report.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com