How is Growing Demand for Packaged Food Increasing the Need for Polybutene-1

Increasing government initiatives towards environment-friendly chemicals and materials have created a vast opportunity for polybutene-1 in several applications. Countries across the globe are concerned about rising environmental plastic pollution. Governments are promoting and encouraging recycling and products that pollute less as a substitute for existing materials or products.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5957

Polybutene-1 (PB-1) offers 100% recyclability with better performance, and can be used in several applications such as piping systems, adhesives, etc. In developing economies, health and hygiene play a vital role. Therefore, governments allow and encourage PB-1 application in hot and cold water pipes, which provide freshwater with no impurities and packaging solutions in food packaging that provide flexible use and hygienic food, all of which have bolstered demand for polybutene-1.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the polybutene-1 market is forecast to be valued at around US$ 383 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market has witnessed a growth of nearly 2.2% from 2016 to 2020, and created an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 32 Mn in the same timeframe.

The market in Europe is expected to expand at close to 8% CAGR over the forecast period, and be valued more US$ 258 Mn by 2031-end, which would amount to one-third of the global market share.

Germany’s market for polybutene-1 is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 33 Mn from 2021 to 2031.

In terms of value, piping systems are expected to register a CAGR of close to 9% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 268 Mn by 2031-end.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5957

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Homo Polybutene-1 Random Polybutene-1

By Process Technique Extrusion Grade Polybutene-1 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1 Injection Molding Grade Polybutene-1



For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5957

Winning Strategy

The market is highly consolidated in nature, and key manufacturers are constantly involved in developing new product lines to enter new application arenas. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to a rapidly growing market with high potential across regions.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/24/2005664/0/en/Sodium-Cyanide-Sales-to-Surpass-Revenues-Worth-US-3-Bn-by-2027-Mining-and-Metallurgy-Applications-Uphold-Major-Sales-Concludes-a-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com