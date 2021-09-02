Global Fumigation Products Market is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031

North America is one of the leading consumer of fumigation products. Especially U.S. is the prominent manufacture and consumer in this region hence North America is poised to lead the global fumigation products market during the assessment period. Increasing urbanization has resulted in facilitating considerable demand from end-use consumers.

Relative high research & development spending to introduce newer products with odourless and low toxic gas emissions for residential purposes is predicted to play a vital role in shaping market growth. Further, increase in demand from the agricultural industry and grain storage facilities for pest control applications has given a positive impact to the production of across the globe and anticipated to follow the same market trend in near future.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the fumigation products market is anticipated to surpass US$ 1.2 Bn by 2031, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.

Key Take aways from Market Study

The fumigation products market is anticipated to add 1.75 X value by 2031.

Availability of fumigation products in various forms (solid, liquid, and gas) offers ease in utilization for end users.

Demand from storage applications, agricultural industry, and residential uses predicted to surge during the forecast period.

Transportation of agricultural products for pest & insect control application has witnessed high demand and is likely to follow the same trend over the coming years.

North America is projected to create a considerable demand of ~264 thousand tons at a 3% market growth rate in terms of volume during the assessment period.

Key Market Segments Covered

Form Solid Fumigation Products Liquid Fumigation Products Gas Fumigation Products

Treatment Method Magnesium Phosphide Fumigation Products Aluminium Phosphide Fumigation Products Sulfuryl FluorideFumigation Products Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Fumigation Products Others

End User Residential Fumigation Products Agricultural Fumigation Products Warehouses/ Storage Fumigation Products Others



Winning Strategy

Vital players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer fumigation products with odourless and low toxic gas emission. These enhancements in products will drive the growth of the market in the medium- to long-term forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of economy of scale production concept to boost demand for fumigation products.

