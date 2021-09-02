Smartphones And Smart Watches Is Expected To Drive Demand Of AMOLED Displays Market In Coming Years

AMOLED displays are energy efficient and consume low power, which is creating growth opportunities in the AMOLED displays market. Also, declining prices of AMOLED displays and higher adoption of these displays in the production of TVs, cameras and wearable devices are the primary factors boosting the growth of AMOLED displays market.

Global AMOLED Displays Market: Overview

In recent years, adoption of smartphones and wearable devices has improved, which in turn, is driving the growth of the AMOLED displays market. AMOLED displays, these days, come with HD displays that offer clearer images.

Active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) is an energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology in the display industry. The flexible AMOLED displays are widely used in the manufacturing of mobile phones and wearables devices as they utilize less energy and are cost-effective as compared to other displays.

Global AMOLED Displays Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The AMOLED displays market can be segmented on the basis of display type, material type, application and region. On the basis of display type, the AMOLED displays market can be segmented into conventional, transparent, 3D and flexible displays. On the basis of material type, the AMOLED displays market can be segmented into polymer, glass and others. On the basis of application, the AMOLED displays market can be segmented into consumer electronics, retail, automotive, healthcare, industrial and others.

By Display Type

Conventional

Transparent

3D

Flexible

By Material Type

Polymer

Glass

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Global AMOLED Displays Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the AMOLED displays market and will be followed by North America and Europe. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the AMOLED displays market due to the presence of prominent AMOLED display vendors in countries, such as China, Korea and Japan, etc.

Growth in the usage of AMOLED displays in consumer electronics sector is expected to boost the AMOLED displays market in the North America region. Also, vendors in Europe are focusing on the adoption of a variety of AMOLED displays in various verticals, which is creating potential growth opportunities for AMOLED displays in this region. Latin America & MEA is projected to contribute a significant share to the global AMOLED displays market over the forecast period.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global AMOLED Displays market include LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, AU Optronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Dresden Microdisplay, Novaled AG, Beijing Opto-Electronics, EverDisplay Optronics, Sharp Corporation, BOE Display, etc.

