Key leading players and growth strategies in the Microscopy Market

Market Value:

The microscopy market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion in 2024 from USD 6.3 billion in 2019, at CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Market growth is driven largely by factors such as favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine. However, the high cost of the advanced microscopes is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key Leading Players: Microscopy Market

The major players in the microscopy market include Carl Zeiss (Germany), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Nikon (Japan), Olympus (Japan), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), JEOL (Japan), and Bruker (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships & collaborations, and expansion to increase their presence in the global microscopy market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=399