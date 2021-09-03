Cryogenic Equipment Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cryogenic Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

By 2022 the market size of global cryogenic equipment is forecasted to reach $25.05 billion. The ever increasing power and energy demand along with faster rate of industrialization are considered to be the important factors to drive the market over 7 years. HTS cables and energy storages are improved due to the advancements in energy and power sector. Larger amounts of investments from developing countries like India, who wish to construct high-speed trains and smart cities, are anticipated to provide boosts to the industry partakers.

Drivers

Demand for liquefied gases in the field of industrial processes is critical. Example of CLFs i.e. conventional cooling lubricants can be considered, which are not useful in machining operations compared to the expected alternatives which improve sustainability of environment along with cutting temperatures. In rare cases the CLFs cannot perform the exact application required and adversely affect the environment and that’s the exact area where the cryogenics can be a better alternative.

Cryogenic Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Tank

Valve

Pumps & Vaporizers

Vacuum Jacketed Piping (VJP)

Others

Cryogenic Equipment Gas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

Natural Gas

Others

Cryogenic Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Distribution

Storage

Cryogenic Equipment End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2012 – 2022)

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy

Electronics

Power & Energy

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Marine

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Linde Group

Herose GmbH

Cryogenic Systems Equipment Inc

Chart Industries

