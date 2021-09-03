Polymer Foam Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Polymer Foam Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Polymer Foam Market size is estimated to reach USD 144.46 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Polymer foam is a combination of gas and solid phase together formed by the dispersion of gas in a polymer matrix.

Drivers

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of polymer foam market are energy conservation & energy sustainability, the rising demand from end-users, and the rising demand for polymer foam from the Asia Pacific. However, the fluctuations in raw material costs may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Polymer foam industry is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Polymer Foam Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Polyurethane (PU) Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Melamine Foam

Others

Polymer Foam Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Packaging

Building & Constructions

Furniture & Bedding

Automotive

Rail

Wind

Marine

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Recticel Group

BASF

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

JSP Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Borealis and many others

Regional Outlook

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of polymer foam and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the developments in automotive and building & construction industry, the rising focus on research and development sector, government initiatives, and expansion of packaging and automobile industries in developing countries. Also, the growing foreign investment may also boost the overall market in the years to come. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of polymer foam in this region.

