Protective Coatings Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

The Protective Coatings Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global protective coatings market was valued at USD 24.90 billion in 2015. The growth in this market is primarily an outcome of significant consumption in key end-use industries such as construction, oil & gas, and aerospace. The growth in the protective coatings market is expected to be positively impacted by the rise in the aerospace and automotive industries worldwide. The rising demand for passenger cars and the growing air traffic, most notably in emerging regions, are expected to drive the growth of this industry during the forecast period.

The product finds major applications in the construction, mining, power generation, aerospace, industrial, and marine industries, among which the construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2015. The growing infrastructure development in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and China are anticipated to drive the demand for the product during the forecast period.

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyester

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder-based

Others

End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Industrial

Marine

Automotive

Power Generation

Mining

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Wacker Chemie AG

BASF

AkzoNobel NV

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

PPG

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the overall industry in 2015, having recorded revenues of over USD 18 billion. This regional industry segment is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, as a result of the presence of numerous manufacturers, easy availability of raw materials, rising construction initiatives being taken by governments, and low production costs. China is expected to be among the highest growing markets for the product worldwide during the forecast period, projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10%.

The European region is expected to observe slow growth in the protective coatings industry, primarily owing to the political and economic instabilities in the region. The industry in Russia has been witnessing a significant boost in the construction sector, which is expected to offer high growth potential to product manufacturers in the region during the forecast period.

