Rice Protein Market Share, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers 2021-2025

The Rice Protein Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global rice protein market size was estimated over 11 kilo tons in 2015. Rice protein is an important type of a plant protein and is derived from brown and white rice varieties. The unique amino acid profile of these additives is driving their application in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Rice protein finds its application in the manufacturing of functional foods, dietary supplements, energy bars, and sports & energy drinks, owing to which the demand is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The absence of artificial sweeteners and chemical additives has led to manufacturers preferring rice protein over soy and whey.

Rice Protein Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 – 2025)

Rice protein isolates

Rice protein concentrates

Others

Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 – 2025)

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Animal feed

Organic Rice Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Thousand, 2014 – 2025)

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Analogues & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Nutrition Resource Inc

Axiom Foods

AIDP

RiceBran Technologies

Regional Outlook

North America accounted for over 47% of global market owing to high demand from food & beverage industry. The presence of a large number of manufacturers coupled with the high adoption rate of new products is expected to boost market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to growing disposable incomes in emerging economies of China and India. Increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles coupled with growing demand for protein-based nutritional foods is likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

