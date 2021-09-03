Silicon Photonics Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Silicon Photonics Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

In 2015, the global Silicon Photonics Market size was valued at USD 123 million and is predicted to grow due to increasing uses of photonic technology. Silicon photonics has applications in telecommunication and data infrastructure as they have huge impact on energy efficiencies of communication Network. The need of silicon photonics in application areas such as consumer electronics, IT and increasing demand for optical multiplexers, optical attenuators and optical cables will drive the market in forecasted period.

Silicon photonics technology uses silicon as platform for photonic circuits to create highly integrated optical communication systems. The key elements of value chain include raw material suppliers, components manufacturers, Original equipment manufacturers, distributors and end users.

The distributors stage consist of channel partners, resellers, direct sales partners and vendors that are involved with sales and distribution of photonic systems. Ibsen Photonics A/S of Denmark make efficient use of Distributors spread across Russia, Singapore, China, India, Taiwan and Israel to meet Customers evolving requirement.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at a highest CAGR from 2016 to 2025. A strong demand and growth in consumer electronics manufacturers, transportation network as led to adoption of Silicon photonics technology.

In 2015, North American market dominated industry in terms of revenue. The key features of silicon photonics product such as low power consumption, small size and high efficiency are important reasons for adoption of this technology. The firms are investing in R&D for continuous development of advance photonic products that will lower the cost of high-speed internet access and will boost efficiency of Communication networks.

