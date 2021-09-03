Glycomics Market worth USD 2.0 billion : Technological Advancements in Glycomics Instrumentation

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Glycomics / Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (Mass Spectrometry, Chromatography), Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), Application (Disease Diagnostics), End-User (Academic) -Global Forecasts to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global glycomics market is estimated to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.8%.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing research activities on glycomics, rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growth in the proteomics market. On the other hand, emerging countries such as India and China providing lucrative opportunities for players operating in this segment. However, the high cost of tools is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‐CoV‐2). Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major changes in the clinical operations of radiology departments worldwide. In parallel with clinical preparedness activities, academic medical centers and universities were rushed to shut down scientific research activities to maximize social distancing and minimize the spread of infection to research staff and others with whom they might have contact.

The demand for glycomics products for drug discovery & development is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the glycomics market is segmented into drug discovery & development, disease diagnostics, and other applications. Drug discovery & development is the largest and the fastest-growing application segment in the market, majorly due to the increasing R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and the growing number of drug discovery research activities in academic research institutes.

Enzymes segment accounted for the largest share of the glycomics market, by product, in 2019

The market is categorized into five product segments, namely, enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzymes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the consumable nature of enzymes and their wide applications in a variety of R&D and drug discovery procedures.

The global glycomics market is segmented into North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East and Africa). In 2020, North America is expected to dominate the global market, followed by Europe. The largest share of North America is mainly attributed to increasing investments in glycomics research, rising R&D investments in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery and the presence of all key players.

The prominent players operating in the glycomics market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Takara Bio (Japan), S-BIO (subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Japan), Waters Corporation (US), Asparia Glycomics S.L. (Spain), Bio-Techne (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), RayBiotech (US), Z Biotech (US), Chemily Glycoscience (US), Dextra Laboratories (UK), Lectenz Bio (US), and Ludger Ltd. (UK).

