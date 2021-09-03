Cold Plasma Market worth USD 3.4 billion : Growing application of cold plasma in the medical industry

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low pressure), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global cold plasma market size is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Cold Plasma Market”

449 – Tables

30 – Figures

315 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187065928

In the current regulatory climate-where the focus on sustainable techniques has risen—it is expected that the benefits of cold plasma will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. Innovations in textile production and growing food safety concerns are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The cold plasma market is expected to be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. However, there could be possible disruptions in the industries such as textile, electronics & semiconductors, polymer & plastic, food & agriculture, and medical during the period of lockdown and movement restrictions imposed globally to control the virus spread and flatten the curve. Social distancing protocols and quarantine measures have reduced the demand for textiles, apparels, semiconductors & electronic appliances, large scale farming practices, and the non essential services has been put off till the post lockdown period .

The wound healing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Within the medical industry, the cold plasma market is segmented into wound healing, dentistry, oncology, blood coagulation, and other applications. The wound healing segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the advantages of cold plasma treatment, along with the minimal side-effects, thus making it more viable over conventional methods.

Low-pressure cold plasma to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the regime, the cold plasma market is classified broadly into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure plasma. The low-pressure cold plasma is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the bactericidal activity and minimal surface ablation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132685525

The cold plasma market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by the continuous shift of electronic manufacturing to Asian countries, increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and the rising production of polymers.

The prominent players in the global cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), CINOGY GmbH (Germany), Advanced Plasma Solutions (US), UNIQAIR Technologies (US), PlasmaLeap Technologies (Australia), US Medical Innovations (US), and COMET Plasma Control Technologies (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=187065928

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/radiopharmaceuticals.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/radiopharmaceuticals-market.asp