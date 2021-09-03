New Product Launches and Mergers & Acquisitions are the Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players in the Personal Protective Equipment Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The personal protective equipment market was valued at USD 40.06 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 58.3.4 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. New product launches and mergers & acquisitions are the strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the personal protective equipment market. The maximum number of strategic developments between 2014 and 2017 took place in North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global personal protective equipment market are 3M Co. (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), and Radians, Inc. (US).

3M Co. is a key player in the global personal protective equipment market. The company has been focusing on new product launches and mergers & acquisitions as a part of its strategic development activities. In October 2015, the company doubled its safety gloves portfolio with the addition of three new gloves. In March 2017, the company entered into an agreement to acquire Scott Safety, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland). The acquisition helped the company enhance its product portfolio.

Honeywell International Inc. is another major manufacturer of personal protective equipment globally. The company has been focusing on new product launches to strengthen its market position. For instance, in May 2016, the company launched a range of single use molded masks. These are used in general industrial and construction industries.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the global personal protective equipment market and segments the same based on type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into hands & arm protection, protective clothing, foot & leg protection, respiratory protection, eye & face protection, head protection, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, food, and others. Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.