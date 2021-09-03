Mammography Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mammography Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Mammography Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period. Mammography entails a mammogram, which is an X-Ray image of breast and is used in detection of any signs of breast cancer. With a higher feasibility, it is the best screening tool used in detection of breast cancer. A mammogram helps in screening the affected area in breast.

Key Players:

Fujifilm

Hologic

Phillips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Metaltronica

M.S. Srl

GE Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Mindray Medical International Limited

Growth Drivers:

Mammography market is driven by increase in healthcare expenditure and favorable conditions in the global market. Government initiatives to enhance clinical trials and rise in breast diseases in women is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Improvements in healthcare facilities, use of advanced techniques and diagnostic sensitivity is one of the prime reasons for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market also entails specificity in diagnosis during mammography.

Technology Outlook:

Breast Tomosynthesis

CAD

Digital

Product Outlook:

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific India China Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa South Africa



Geographical segmentation for mammography market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share due to rise in breast cancer cases and rise in women population across the globe.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher CAGR due to untapped potential and lucrative opportunities prevailing in the markets. Change in lifestyle and higher prevalence of breast cancer stimulates the market growth during the forecast period. Presence of local players is one of the vital factors responsible for the traction in upcoming years.

