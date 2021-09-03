Demand For Packaged Ready-to-eat Food Products Has Increased Oxygen Absorbers Market Sales

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Oxygen Absorbers Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Oxygen Absorbers Industry growth curve & outlook of Oxygen Absorbers market.

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Overview

Chemical absorbers are used to control oxygen deterioration rate and thus, find application in the food, pharmaceutical and packaging industry where they are used to avert deterioration of packaged food, pharmaceutical and many other products.

Oxygen when in contact with packaged food products causes alterations in color as well as reeking odors. Plastic packaging solution in comparison with glass and metal containers provide least chances to eliminate oxygen from packaged foods

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Key Players

Some of the key players that currently operate in the global oxygen absorbers market are:

DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Henkel AG & Co

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Sealed Air Corporation

Arkema Group

Sorbead India

Innospec Inc.

Accepta Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

GE Water & Process Technologies

Clariant International Ltd.

Plastichem (PTY) LTD

PolyOne Corporation

Kemira OYJ

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Regional Outlook

People’s tendency to avoid spoilage of packaged food products is expected to largely propel the growth of the oxygen absorbers market over the forecast period. Leading manufacturers in countries, such as the U.S., Germany,

Italy, France, etc. are carrying out extensive research & development work to upgrade their protective packaging solutions offering. Moreover, developing economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Turkey, etc., are also are expected to be lucrative markets for oxygen absorbers in the coming years.

Countries in Middle East & Africa region are projected to offer untapped growth potential owing to substantial growth in demand for packaged food products in the region.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Dynamics

The usage of oxygen absorbers in expected to be highest in North America owing to rising consumer inclination towards avoiding food wastage. Sustainable developments in compliance with advanced technologies will push the rise in demand for oxygen absorbers over the coming decade.

Oxygen absorbers improve product safety and thus, increase product shelf life. In terms of end use industry, the food & beverage packaging market is anticipated to fuel the demand for oxygen absorbers across the globe.

Over the last decade, the demand for packaged ready-to-consume food products has increased and this has been giving a boost to the oxygen absorbers market. Overall, the aforementioned features are expected to positively impact the global oxygen absorbers market over the forecast period.

Global Oxygen Absorbers Market Segmentation

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, its applications and end users.

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

Metallic Oxygen Absorbers Ferrous Iron Others

Non-Metallic Oxygen Absorbers Organic material Others



The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of applications of oxygen absorbers into:

One-sided (S1S) Oxygen absorbers

Both-side / Two-sided (S2S) Oxygen absorbers

The global oxygen absorbers market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry into:

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Lenin Fabric & Textile Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Others Industries (Sugar Industry, Oil & Gas Industry, etc.)

