Sales Of Air Hoist Market Is Likely To Rise Due To Construction Industry, Fact.MR Analysis

Air Hoist Market Forecast and CAGR

According to a recent research study by Fact.MR, the air hoist market is anticipated to witness significant growth during 2021-2031. Demand will observe a steady boost in the medium run forecast, with an optimistic outlook over the long run. It is anticipated that the market is set to grow at a desirable CAGR of more than 5.6% over the assessment period.

What is Driving Demand for Air Hoist?

Air hoists are used for lifting objects in various industries. Without using electricity these are capable of lifting heavy objects and machinery with the help of air pressure.

Since these hoists don’t require electricity, they can be used in a remote environment as well. Compared with electrical hoist these hoists weigh 40 to 50% less hence they are easy to remove or install. They are more efficient and require minimum maintenance while in use. These hoists are also designed in such a way that they resist dirt, dust and humidity.

Key Highlights from the Air Hoist Survey Report:

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Air Hoist market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of Air Hoist market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Air Hoist

competitive analysis of Air Hoist Market

Strategies adopted by the Air Hoist industry key players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis & survey

Unbiased analysis on market size of Air Hoist

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Air Hoist?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the air hoist include ABUS, Redfern Flinn Lifting Equipment, Konecranes, Street Crane, Hitachi Industrial, Imer International, Ingersoll Rand, Kito Corporation and other prominent players.

The market for air hoist is fair fragmented. Manufacturers are investing to make these hoist even more efficient. They are trying to reduce the weight of these hoists so they can be moved easily. In new air hoists which are being introduced in the market, manufacturers are giving more controls for an improved experience.

What Factors are Affecting Sales of Air Hoists?

Natural disasters and pandemics such as COVID-19 are unforeseen and have affected all economies across the globe. COVID-19 has also impacted the demand for the air hoist.

The imposition of lockdowns and stoppage in production in various industries have affected the sales of air hoist. However, the ease in lockdown restrictions and resuming of most of the industries will impact sales of these hoists.

These hoists can lift objects and machines weight from 140 kilograms to 50 tons. Due to that, these hoists are used in the automotive industry to lift heavy parts of vehicles and transport them from one place to another. As the automotive industry is expected to dominate in upcoming years the sales of these hoists will witness an upsurge in the industry.

Since these hoists have high durability and strong protection they are being used in assembly lines of various industries especially in the food and beverage industry. Air hoist is also used in shipyards and offshore oil industry, sales of these hoists have been increasing in these industries as well.

The use of these hoists has seen exceptional growth in the construction and mining industry, since these hoists do not require electricity, they preferable in these industries because these hoists can be easily used in an area without electricity. The booming construction industry will drive the sales of air hoist in upcoming years.

China Air Hoist Market Outlook

Asia Pacific accounts for maximum share in air hoist market. China has the largest share in the world for air hoists. The automotive industry has been growing rapidly in the country and the use of air hoists has increased in recent years as it is strong and well protected. The use of these hoists in the construction industry of the country has also increased.

These hoists are also heavily used in production lines of the chemical industry. China has one of the biggest chemical industries in the world, as the chemical industry in the country is projected to see a rise and this will drive sales of air hoist in the country. The food and beverage industry has also driven the sales of these hoists.

United States of America Air Hoist Market Outlook

North America has the second-largest share of the air hoist market and the United States of America is the biggest reason for that. The country has the biggest army in the world, these hoists are heavily used in the aerospace & defence industry.

They are used on ship and shipyards for loading and unloading containers. Advancement in infrastructure and an increase in number of industries in the country will motivate the sales of air hoist.

Key Segments

By Capacity Type 140 KG – 250 KG 250 KG – 500 KG 500 KG – 1Ton 1 Ton – 2 Ton 2 Ton – 10 Ton 10 Ton – 50 Ton

By Application Aerospace & Defence Industry Automotive industry Chemical Industry Construction & Mining industry Food Industry Others

By Distribution Channel Online Channel E-commerce website Company Owned Website Offline Channel Specialty Store Retail Store Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Spain UK Italy BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia & Oceania India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Australia New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



