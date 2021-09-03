Cancer Diagnostics Market worth $26.6 billion by 2026 – Segmentation, Major Players & Geographical Analysis

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Posted on 2021-09-03 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Cancer Diagnostics Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report Cancer Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables (Anitibodies, Probes), Instruments (Pathology Instruments, Imaging Instruments, Biopsy), Technology (IVD Testing), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer), End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2026 from USD 17.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Browse in-depth TOC on“Cancer Diagnostics Market”
300 – Tables
48 – Figures
280 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186559121

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer and increasing number of private diagnostic laboratories.

Consumables accounted for the larger share of the cancer diagnostics market in 2020

Based on the product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the instruments segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer and increasing number of cancer diagnostics test.

By technology, the IVD testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the technology, the market is segmented into IVD testing, imaging based technique and biopsy technique. The IVD testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence of cancer and technological advancement are major driving factors for this market.

Hospitals are the largest end-users of the cancer diagnostics market

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures performed in hospitals, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, and the availability of reimbursements.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186559121

North America dominates the global cancer diagnostics market

Geographically; segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North AmericaEuropeAsia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing incidences of cancer, growing awareness early diagnosis and technological advancement.

The major players in the cancer diagnostics market are Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Aglient Technologies (US) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) etc.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Content Source:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cancer-diagnostics.asp

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution