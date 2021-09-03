Cell Dissociation Market worth $561 million by 2026 – Global Key Players, Trends, Industry Size & Forecast

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of cell based research, the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2020

Based on the product, the market is segmented Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. In 2020, the Enzymatic dissociation products segment accounted for the larger share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell based research.

By tissue, the connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the tissue, the market is segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues and other tissues (skeletal, muscles tissues). The connective tissues segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence attributed to cell based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

By type, the tissue dissociation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on type, the cell dissociation market is segmented into tissue dissociation and cell detachment solution. The tissue dissociation solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drives segment growth.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the cell dissociation market

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies s segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing insvestment pharmaceutical and biotechnology is the major driving factors for this market.

North America dominates the global market

Geographically; The cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segment, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

The major players in the cell dissociation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany) etc.

