Demand for Yellow Pea Protein Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2030

The global yellow pea protein market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 Bn by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). In the recent past, yellow pea protein has found its application in several segments of the booming food & beverage industry. With consumers continuing to push for both healthier and more sustainable diets, room for continued growth of the yellow pea protein market is inevitable.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4839

What seemed like the distant measure has now arrived. Meat alternatives are disrupting the traditional food chain and plant-based proteins are showing potential to upend animal-based protein production process. These changes are turning out to be a large revenue stream for the yellow pea protein market.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting everything from global economies to categories of products and stock availability. The crisis has also led to consumers re-evaluating their diets. Consequently, some setbacks are witnessed in the yellow pea protein market. The yellow pea protein market growth is expected to be affected by closures of yellow pea processing facilities all over the world. However, during the pandemic, consistent demand from meat alternative processing units and for the use of yellow pea protein in dietary supplements remains crucial.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4839

Key Takeaways of Yellow Pea Protein Market Study

North America accounted for more than 32% share of the global yellow pea protein market, in terms of volume in 2020. Increased demand for gluten-free products in the U.S. and robust growth of the sport nutrition industry are important factors that positively influence the market growth

Significant revenue gains from sales of functional foods in Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to remain a favorable driving factor for East Asia’s yellow pea protein market growth, which is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during 2020-2030.

Sales of dry yellow pea protein are estimated to account for more than 65% of total market revenue market in 2020 and remain highly preferred over their liquid counterparts.

Growing use of dry yellow pea protein in the production of nutritional health supplements, bakery goods, and meat products is expected to contribute to the global yellow pea protein market growth.

Yellow Pea Protein Market: Segmentation

The Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of the yellow pea protein market on the basis of product, form, and application across seven regions.

Product Form Application Region Pea Protein Concentrates

Pea Protein Isolates

Textured Pea Protein

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein Dry

Liquid Meat Substitutes

Bakery Products

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4839

Yellow Pea Protein Market Shows a Consolidated Structure

The global yellow pea protein market is consolidated with top players such as Roquette Frères, Cargill, The Scoular Company, DuPont and Glanbia PLC accounting for a majority of the market share. Most manufacturers are located in the U.S. and Western Europe due to easy domestic access to the raw materials and equipment. As yellow pea protein is making progress as a highly potential source in the alternative protein market, both incumbents and new entrants are preparing to increase supply and improve their role in the market. Given the growing interest of consumers in plant-based protein options, food producers are focusing on capturing the new opportunities. The result is expected to lead to increased demand for pea protein.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-meat-and-dairy-consumption-to-drive-animal-feed-probiotics-sales-factmr-301274844.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com