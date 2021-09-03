Laptop Panels Market Is Expected To Hold High Potential For Growth By 2028, Fact.MR Analysis

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Laptop Panels gives estimations of the Size of Laptop Panels Market and the overall share of key regional segments

Laptop Panels Market: Overview

Over the past two decades, the technology of laptop panels has made impressive progress. At present, laptop panels that include touchscreen laptop panels and 2-in-1 laptop display panels have become the preference of customers. The unique capabilities of laptop panels, such as classy computing experience, high-resolution screen, eye protection and other features, are creating demand for laptop display panels worldwide.

The advanced technologies of laptop panels are changing the experience of users with the help of touchscreens and eye protection. Furthermore, increase in customer preference for smaller & portable computing devices is projected to support the growth of the laptop panels market.

In addition, rising disposable income of consumers, coupled with the need for Internet usage, is expected to propel the demand for laptop panels. Moreover, the introduction of new low-end devices and affordability are key factors driving the laptop panel market across the globe.

Laptop Panels Market: Competition Landscape Key Players Examples of some of the major players in the global laptop panels market are Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gateway, HP, Innolux, Lenovo Group, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation and Toshiba. The Market insights of Laptop Panels will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by: Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Laptop Panels Market

Laptop Panels Market: Regional Overview On the basis of geography, the laptop panels market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America and Europe are expected to be dominant markets for laptop panels due to the presence of various key players in the region and the adoption of advanced computing devices in the region. The demand for laptop panels in Europe is expected to decline in the next few years with an increase in the demand for digital technologies and mobile platforms. Increasing adaptation of business laptops in the Asia pacific region is projected to fuel the growth of the laptop panels market. In addition, gaming laptops are gaining traction in the region, which is an important factor driving the laptop panels market in the region. Latin America and MEA are expected to witness a moderate growth rate in the laptop panels market.

Laptop Panels Market: Segmentation

The global laptop panels market can be segmented based on product type, price range and by region.

Segmentation of the laptop panels market on the basis of product type:

Mainstream Laptop Panels

Sub-Laptop Panels

Others

The mainstream laptop panels sub-segment is expected to experience high growth in the global laptop panels market due to the increasing demand for high-performance laptops. Moreover, with the rising deployment of smaller laptops worldwide, the sub-laptop panels sub-segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR.

Segmentation of the laptop panels market on the basis of price range:

Below US$ 150

US$ 151- US$ 250

More than US$ 250

Due to the declining prices of laptops, the below US$ 150 held the maximum market share of the laptop panels market in 2017. Also, the below US$ sub-segment is expected to experience more than 6.5% CAGR for the laptop panels market during the forecast period.

Laptop Panels Market: Drivers and Challenges

Currently, the adoption of laptops is gradually gaining traction in the corporate sector, which is one of the key factors boosting the laptop panels market. The demand for laptops from various industrial verticals is surging the growth of the global laptop panels market.

In addition, competition among manufacturers and resellers of laptop panels to offer more advanced technology is also increasing, which is projected to propel the laptop panels market.

Laptops are used in the corporate sector owing to features such as the requirement of lesser space as compared to PCs, ease of portability, ease of assembly and others.

This is expected to drive the laptop panels market. Moreover, convertible notebooks are gaining popularity among customers (working professionals/students/corporates and others), which is expected to support the growth of the laptop panels market in the near future.

