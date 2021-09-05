Oleochemicals Market Is Driven By Demand For Bio-degradable Products In Food industry

The recent study by Fact.MR on Demand of Oleochemicals Market offers a 10-year forecast. The Oleochemicals Sales study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of Oleochemicals Market.

This Oleochemicals market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Oleochemicals along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Introduction

Growing environmental concerns have encouraged the growth of oleo chemicals applications across a range of industrial domains including, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, soaps & detergents, polymers, and pharmaceuticals among others.

In addition, the biodegradability of oleo chemicals has allowed them to gain noteworthy popularity especially in the food industry where they are widely used as emulsifiers in food products such as, cake, confectionary, bread, and others.

The growth of palm oil products coupled with surging crude oil prices have encouraged the adoption of oleo chemicals in developing nations. The current trends in the oleo chemicals market suggest that dependency on petrochemical feedstock is gradually reducing and making way for oleo chemicals applications that replace petroleum-based products.

Market players operating in the oleo chemicals market have identified the growing need to invest in product innovation and adoption of newer technologies to gain a competitive edge in the current market landscape.

In addition, an increase in R&D activities along with the growing demand for eco-friendly products is likely to create new opportunities in the oleo chemicals market in the foreseeable future.

Global Oleochemicals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the Global Oleo Chemicals Market can be segmented into:

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Methyl Ester

Glycerin

Other

On the basis of Application, the Global Oleo Chemicals Market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Food

and Beverage Industry Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry

Polymer

Soaps and Detergents

Other

Market Snapshot-

The competition of oleochemicals from other substitutes might be a major threat to the oleochemicals market. Biodiesel products have been showing consistent growth which might create substantial demand for oleochemicals, in turn, decreasing the market growth of oleochemicals. Environmental concerns related to plantations and land availability are other factors hampering the growth of oleochemicals.

In addition, the increasing demand for bio-diesel may cause a hike in biodiesel prices and is anticipated to directly affect the overall economics of oleochemicals based products, which might act as a restraining factor for the oleochemicals market.

Research and development are a key part of the oleochemicals market. The end product manufacturers & associations and, manufacturing companies invest in technology modifications and future advancements of oleochemicals to find a wide area of applications in personal care & cosmetics and, food industry, thereby, creating growth opportunities for the oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Oleochemicals Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Oleochemicals industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Oleochemicals Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Oleochemicals manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Oleochemicals Market are:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global oleochemicals market are

Emery Oleochemicals

BASF

Wilmar International

Du Pont

Oleon NV, KLK Oleo

Solvay

Musim Mas Group

Procter & Gamble Co

Croda International

IOI Group

Cargill Inc

Chemical Associates Inc

Twin River Technologies,

Evyap Oleo

Godrej Industries

Others

A comprehensive estimate on Demand of Oleochemicals market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Oleochemicals market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Global Oleochemicals Market: Dynamics

The primary driver for the oleochemicals market is the food industry. Advancement in processed foods, marketing strategies of companies, and consumer awareness in emerging economies is driving the food industry globally, and therefore, the increase in demand for biodegradable products is anticipated to influence the growth of the oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand for oleochemicals from natural raw materials is another factor driving the oleochemicals market.

Biodegradability of products has become a quite popular trend these days owing to the stringent regulations focused towards maintaining product quality and health risk which promotes the use of natural raw material derived products such as oleochemicals. This, in turn, drives the global oleochemicals market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, the decreasing dependency on petrochemical feedstock and the expanding applications of oleochemicals in replacing petroleum-based products is projected to create opportunity paths for the oleochemicals market. Opportunities for the oleochemicals market lies within its growing use in cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, soaps & detergents, food & beverages, polymers among others.

Global Oleochemicals Market: Region-wise Outlook

Growing demand for bio-degradable products in food and beverage industry is fueling the demand for oleochemicals globally.

In regards to region, strict regulations in Europe against genetically modified (GM) food products drives the demand of oleochemicals market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the oleochemicals market in terms of both value and volume.

The increase in plantation activities in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, in order to manufacture various cosmetics and personal care products from oleochemicals, is projected to boost the demand for the oleochemicals market in the region.

