High Purity Boron Market Is Gaining Increasing Demand From Semiconductor Industry

Introduction

In the recent years, high purity boron has been gaining increasing adoption in semiconductor industry and in laser technology. Addition of small amounts of high purity boron can modify the electrical properties of semiconductor materials.

High purity boron is relatively expensive as compared to the regular variant and is usually sold in powdered form. Rising scope of application of high purity boron such as a cleaning agent in smelting process of copper and steel alloy, to remove gas is likely to influence growth of high purity boron market. They can also be used to produce borides, in medicine, and in ceramic industries.

High purity boron market is expected to gain high traction in the coming years, owing to increasing use as raw material for the control rod of atomic reactor and as catalyst in organic synthetic process.

Insolubility of high purity boron in water, alcohol, hydrochloric acid, and ether is the key demand driving determinant.

Top players operating in high purity boron market are focusing on the development of enriched products for specific applications.Emerging trends of incorporating nano-materials across various industries are likely to expand the application potential of high purity born which in turn favors the market growth.

Advances in Nanomaterial Technology to Influence Future Market Growth

Nanomaterials have now become an integral part of several industries including construction, packaging, healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemical products, and energy among others.

High melting points, hardness, low density and electron deficient nature of boron makes it suitable for the development of nanomaterials such as boron nanowires, nanotubes, nanobelts, nanoribbons, and nanosheets among others. Boron nanomaterials find application in hydrogen storage, batteries, catalyst, superconductors, and other electronic components.

Further, research in the field of boron nanomaterials in under way to enhance its application potential. For instance, recently a combination of hexagonal boron nitride and graphene has been studied to enhance capacities of valleytronics, an emerging field of semiconductor technology.

Another study on boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) has revealed that BNNT microfibrils remain stable at higher temperatures such as 1000OC. The observation can be further extended in th

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Disruptive Growth of Semiconductor Industry to Fuel Utilization

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics’ (WSTS) latest forecast, the global semiconductor market is expected to reach US$ 451 billion in 2018, representing 9.5% of overall market growth.

Rising penetration of artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud based technology has fuelled the use of optoelectronics and sensors.

Increased adoption of these devices has led to the rapid growth of the semiconductors industry. High purity boron is used in the manufacturing of silicon wafers where it is one of the elements used in the doping process along with other metals such as phosphorous and gallium.

With the growing utilization of semiconductors, demand for high purity metals including boron is likely to rise in the foreseeable future.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Approximately 70% of all deposits present in Turkey are colemanite. The deposits present in the U.S. consist majorly of tincal, kernite, and borates contained in brines, and to a lesser extent ulexite and colemanite. It has been estimated that at the current level of boron consumption, the world resources are adequate for the future utilization.

Manufacturers deliver different grades of high purity boron starting from 99% to 99.9999% according to the end-user application.

The highest purity levels are also sold under the name of ultra-high purity boron. As demand for high purity metals is rising, only a number of global manufacturers are dominating the global. However, other specialty chemical providers are gradually entering the global market with different purity grades of boron.

Some of the key players in the global high purity boron market includes SB Boron, H.C. Starck GmbH, Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI), CRS Chemicals,

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd., Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder, Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation, YingKou Liaobin

High purity metal industry experiences the pressure of providing better performance, quality, and affordability. High purity boron is highly sought after in the electronics industry.

Further, it is utilized as a semiconductor dopant (for monocrystalline silicon doping), target material, coating or hardening agent, oxygen scavenger, refractory additive, and neutron absorber in nuclear reactor controls. Boron carbide is used in lightweight armor applications for military purposes.

Absent in free form, boron is naturally found as compounds of borates, colemanite, and orthoboric acid. Worldwide industries utilize mainly four forms of borate minerals including colemanite, kernite, tincal, and ulexite to produce different forms of boron. Turkey and the United States hold the largest resources of boron, followed by North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

