Expanding In-store Supermarket Bakeries Is Expected To Boost Sales Growth Of Enriched Dough Market

Introduction

Combination of food processing and food technology has led the bakery industry to explore several new products. As bakery and confectionery products are known for their lower health standards, more and more bakery manufacturers are incorporating novel ingredients to enhance the nutritional levels. Enriched dough contains a high percentage of fat from egg, milk or dairy, additional salt and sugar.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Enriched Dough Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Challah Hub Company- a subscription based bakery products delivery company in Los Angeles, has started home delivery service for their subscribed customers. Company has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram. The company will deliver challah coupled with options for specialty flavors.

Fazer Group is a family owned company offering high-quality bakery, biscuits, confectionery, and grain products to the end use customers along with provides food and café services. Company’s in-store bakeries have a unique variety. The dough is prepared on the spot from flour, and the dough is left for a long time. The aroma of fresh bread tempts more and more customers, as rising in the in-store bakeries is significant growth.

Yeast Bakery has introduced a new Brioche Feuilettee- a classic Viennoiserie pastry which is a mixture of brioche and croissant. The company used its enriched brioche dough with premium AOP butter to make a softer luxurious Viennoiserie product and fill it with freshly made creams.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Enriched Dough Market

Booming food service industry along with expanding coffee culture in developing countries and innovative technologies for the production of enriched dough to achieve economy of scale are the factors due to which enriched dough market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing the incidence of celiac diseases, autistic spectrum disorders, and rise in gluten sensitive consumers, many companies are focusing on developing intolerance and allergen-free bakery products to target the potential customers in the market.

Expansion in the bakery products consumption, increase in coffee shops, and rise in disposable income are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global enriched dough market.

Consumers are inclining towards fresh and healthy baked bread, the proliferation of in-store bakery shops and product availability in different retail outlets have an upsurge in demand for the enriched dough in the near future.

Enriched Dough Market Outlook

Bakery, particularly the baking of foods is one of the traditional activities and holds an essential place in food processing industry. Generally, baked goods consist of some bread and can also contain items such as cookies, rolls, cakes, crackers, dough, and many more.

Bakery products are a thing of mass consumption owing to its low price coupled with changing eating habits of consumers the bakery industry is rapidly gaining attraction among people. Therefore, with expanding consumer awareness and rise in health consciousness among people, consumers are demanding for healthy baked goods as well as comfort goods.

To meet the growing consumers demand various manufacturers are preparing bakery products such as yeasted bread and pastries with innovative ingredients such as enriched dough to satisfy different tastes and cravings. All the yeasted dough available into two categories namely lean and enriched.

Global Enriched Dough: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as

Challah

Brioche

Cinnamon Rolls

Danish

Sticky Buns

Others

On the basis of application, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as

Bread

Cookies

Biscuits

Rolls

Pasta

Cakes

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global enriched dough market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores (Bakery Shops) Others Online



