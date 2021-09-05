Increasing Food Allergies And Food Intolerance Is Creating Demand For Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on the Survey of Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the Gluten-free Popcorn Products Industry growth curve & outlook of Gluten-free Popcorn Products market.

Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market: Snapshot

The consumption of all gluten-free products has hinged on the rising demand for food products among people with celiac disease or those with marked gluten sensitivity. The global demand for gluten-free popcorn products has witnessed rising impetus from the rising trend of healthy ready-to-eat snacking among worldwide populations of all demographics.

On its own, popcorn made from corn is considered gluten-free. However, the processing of popcorn may be source of gluten cross-contamination in which the corn can pick up gluten along any process of the food preparation it goes through.

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of product type, the global gluten-free popcorn products market has been segmented as

Bread

Baked Chips & Wafers

Muffins

Cakes & Pastries

Biscuits & Cookies

Others

Opportunities for Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market Participants

The gluten-free popcorn products market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new gluten-free popcorn product variants.

Catering the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Gluten-free products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Key Product Launches in Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market

In Nov 2017 , snack brand Salty Dog, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new popcorn products in sea salt and sweet & salty flavors in U.K. The expansion of product portfolio was done in order to extend the offering of its popcorn ranges. The popcorn is available in three flavors sea salt, smoked and barbecue. According to the company, new product offerings will be part of its gluten -free product segment, which is continuously growing around the world.

, one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched two new popcorn products in sea salt and sweet & salty flavors in U.K. The expansion of product portfolio was done in order to extend the offering of its popcorn ranges. The popcorn is available in three flavors sea salt, smoked and barbecue. According to the company, new product offerings will be part of its gluten -free product segment, which is continuously growing around the world. In the year 2016, Hershey, a global leader in confectionery, has recently expanded its snack product portfolio. The company acquired jerky brand Krave and snacking chocolate brand barkthins. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to cater the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products in the world. The company is offering its gluten-free popcorn product range through online and selected retailers.

Global Gluten-Free Popcorn Products Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global gluten-free popcorn products market are Weaver Popcorn Company, Angie’s Artisan treats, LLC, Wyandot, Inc. , Black Jewell Popcorn., Act II, Bob’s Red Mill., Great Northern Popcorn Company., Jiffy Pop., Orville Redenbacher’s., Pop Secret., Skinnygirl Popcorn., SkinnyPop Popcorn., Smartfood Popcorn, among others.

Launching new gluten-free popcorn product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the gluten-free popcorn market growth in the near future.

Reasons for covering this Title- Gluten-free Popcorn Products Market

Gluten-free products are gaining considerable traction across the globe. Increasing food allergies and food intolerance is creating a demand for gluten-free popcorn products that are tailored to meet special needs and dietary preferences of the consumers.

People especially suffering from celiac diseases are shifting their preferences towards gluten-free products. Even those who do not have an intolerance towards gluten are switching to gluten-free products due to health and dietary reasons, as increasing food allergies, digestive health, use of genetically-modified grain etc. are becoming mainstream.

According to a survey by the New York Times in 2014, over one-fourth of the American population is cutting down on gluten or preferably eliminating them entirely. Gluten-free popcorn products are at the top of gluten-free shopping list among consumers.

In order to cater to the growing demand for gluten-free popcorn products, Gluten-free popcorn products manufacturers are launching and offering new gluten-free popcorn product variants to the consumers.

