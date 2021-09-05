Powder Weight Management Beverages Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The market study done by Fact.MR identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Powder Weight Management Beverages market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.



This report sheds light on key dynamics and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users.

Fact MR’s new research study on the weight management beverages market unveils profitable aspects responsible for fuelling growth of the global market landscape. Rapid gravitation toward cognitive well-being and growing proclivity for weight management products remain the key growth levers of the weight management beverages landscape.

These insights are according to a new research study by Fact.MR that projects an optimistic growth of the weight management beverages market. The report projects that the weight management beverages market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.6% from 2018 to 2027.

A combination of evolving dietary patterns and consumer sentiments around attaining a healthy weight is predominantly analyzed in the report which, in turn, has triggered the inclination toward weight management beverages market. As per the Fact.MR report, consumers are actively adopting beverages that come with natural and clean labels, which has been identified as an overarching trend in the weight management beverages market.

The report identifies a significant rise in popularity of beverages with ingredients rich in bioactive polyphenols, on account of their advantages in effective weight management. The report associates the success of nutritional and performance drinks with the rising propensity for functional attributes, which has been identified as a prominent trend influencing the dynamics of weight management beverages market.

The budding appetite for healthier options offering a tasty and unique experience among consumers is spurring the sales of non-carbonated beverages, with an anticipated US$ 25,000 million opportunity likely to emerge by 2027. As per the report, tea bags will continue to be the highly preferred form of consumption. This segment is likely to hold the highest revenue share and is likely to gain immense traction over the next 9 years.

Downsizing of packaging has been observed to be a successful strategy in the weight management beverages market, from the sales standpoint. Smaller packaging has been identified to gain widespread traction, on the back of rising consumer awareness regarding portion size and sugar intake. The weight management beverages landscape is likely to be influenced by persistent intervention of key authorities and regulations, such as FDA and EU regulations, to standardize levels of sugar concentration.

Europe is likely to dominate the weight management beverage market with an anticipated valuation to surpass US$ 13,000 Mn, followed by North America. The lucrativeness of this region can be accredited to the consistent hike in consumer preferences for healthier nutrition sources over conventional food.

Moreover, Latin America has also been identified as an emerging nation with profit-making avenues for the market players and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment timeline. With health and wellness concerns increasing at a meteoric rate in this region owing to surging obesity rates, a broad category of health-savvy consumers is fueling the influx of new products in the wealth management beverages market space.

The comprehensive report thoroughly analyzes differential business and product business strategies adopted by the leading players in the weight management beverages market. Key companies are foraying into new opportunities by expanding quick pick and pay stores, as a vital part of their differential strategies to enhance overall consumer outreach.

The report also identifies the key players in the weight management beverages market focusing on providing a stability of all three crucial aspects, i.e. color, flavor, and suspension, in a bid to enhance their product portfolio. Also, manufacturers are foreseen to focus on finishing their offerings and enhance the overall appeal with a natural look, especially when they are marketed with the claim of having wellness positioning.

Segmentation

In order to provide comprehensive information about the weight management beverages market to readers in a seamless way, the Fact.MR report divides the market into its five broad sub-segments – regions, product types, form, gender, and sales channels.

Based on regions, the weight management beverages market is segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Based on product types, the weight management beverages market is segmented into two main types – carbonated and non-carbonated weight management beverages.

Based on the product form, the weight management beverages market is segmented into three types – liquid, powder, and tea bags. According to the gender of consumers, the weight management beverages market is segmented into male, female, and unisex sub-segments.

Based on sales channels, the weight management beverages market is broadly segmented into direct sales, modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, departmental stores, drug stores, and online stores.

