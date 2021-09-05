3oz Grease Cartridges An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Grease Cartridges Market – Competitive Matrix

The market study highlights some of the leading players operating in the grease cartridges market which include Adhesive Materials Group, MBP Manufacture Bourguignponne de Plastique, Eurokartuschen eK, Long Thames Enterprise Co. Ltd., GR Produkter AB, Tubi System AB, Berlin Packaging, Sonoco products company, Fischbach USA, Biederman Enterprises Ltd., Bev-Cap Pty Ltd., Andpak Inc., Plastic Tooling Manufacturing Pty. Ltd., and Schieferdecker GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Sales of grease cartridges are likely to witness a promising growth at a CAGR of over 5% through 2026, as per Fact.MR’s latest research report. Grease cartridge sales will continue to remain highly influenced by steady demand from mining and automotive industry.

According to the Fact.MR report, the grease cartridges market is undergoing a phase of evolution, and manufacturers are focusing on the improving the quality of grease along and storage..

Demand for Plastic Grease Cartridges Continues to Surge

According to the Fact.MR study, demand for plastic grease cartridges continues to remain steady with the segment valued at nearly US$ 140 Bn in 2017.

A notable shift has been witnessed from traditionally used fiberboard cartridges to plastic cartridges, on the back of high prices of paperboard used for the manufacturing of the former. In addition, the rising demand for plastic grease cartridges is driven their features such as climate-resistance, rigidity, and durability that mitigates the risk of leakage. This makes plastic grease cartridges more desirable for logistics and shipping activities. According to the study, demand for plastic grease cartridges is also positively influenced by growing e-commerce industry, where these materials are used on a large scale.

Grease Cartridges Market Growth Relies on Demand from Automotive Industry

Manufacturers of the grease cartridges market are focusing on lucrative after-sales opportunities in mining and automotive industry. Automotive industry independently holds over 50% share of the overall lubricant market across the world, which is attributed to the large-scale lubrication needs in the automobile production. Grease cartridges are gaining popularity, owing to their efficiency in reducing the manual efforts employed for applying grease on vehicle chassis, automotive intersections, and anti-friction bearings.

With the increasing inclination of consumers towards convenient lubricating products, manufacturers are endeavoring towards proposing and implementing breakthroughs in the storing and packaging solutions, out of which the grease cartridges market is expected to draw significant growth prospects.

Grease Cartridges Market – Key Insights on Segmentations

Based on the capacity, 140z grease cartridges are predicted to hold the largest share in the grease cartridges market.

Depending on the material type, plastic cartridges are expected to lead the grease cartridges market.

Considering the closure type, pull-off cap is estimated to procure a significant share in the grease cartridges market.

Asia Pacific to Remain the Largest Market for Grease Cartridge

According to the study, Asia Pacific will continue to be a leading market for grease cartridges globally. The buoyant automotive industry in the region, combined with steady demand from mining industry are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the grease cartridges market over the course of the forecast period.

A Quick Glance at the Competitive Scenario of the Grease Cartridges Market

The report profiles some of the significant players operating in the global grease cartridges market which include Adhesive Materials Group, Eurokartuschen eK, GR Produkter AB, Tubi System AB, Berlin Packaging, Fischbach USA, MBP Manufacture Bourguignponne de Plastique, Sonoco products company, Biederman Enterprises Ltd., Bev-Cap Pty Ltd., Andpak Inc., Long Thames Enterprise Co. Ltd., Plastic Tooling Manufacturing Pty. Ltd., and Schieferdecker GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Grease Cartridges Market – Segmentation

With a view to understanding and assessing the growth opportunities in grease cartridges market, the comprehensive report is segmented into four key sections based on the capacity, material type, region, and closure type. Based on the capacity, the grease cartridges market is classified into 3oz, 14oz, 14.1oz, and 14.5oz. Depending on the material, the grease cartridges market is categorized into Fiberboard, PP, HDPE, and Plastic. Based on the closure type, grease cartridges market is fragmented into spouted cap, flat cap, piston cap, and pull-off cap. Depending on the regions, the grease cartridges market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

