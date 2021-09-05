Text Data Collection and Labelling Market to Grow at a CAGR Value of 17% by 2031 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Text Data Collection and Labelling market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Text Data Collection and Labelling across various industries and regions.

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global data collection and labelling market along with the historical data of 2015, estimated data 2020 and forecast data up to 2030 in terms of value (US$ Mn), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global data collection and labelling market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on data collection and labelling sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global data collection and labelling market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for data collection and labelling. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews. The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of data collection and labelling manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the data collection and labelling market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Data Collection and Labelling Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global data collection and labelling market is segmented on the basis of data type, vertical, and region.

Data Type Vertical Region Text IT North America Image/Video Automotive Latin America Audio Government Europe Healthcare East Asia BFSI South Asia & Oceania Retail & E-commerce Middle East & Africa Others

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

Country-specific assessment on demand for data collection and labelling has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous data collection and labelling manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global data collection and labelling market. Some of the major competitors operating in the data collection and labelling market are Annotate.com, Appen Limited, Reality AI, Globalme Localization Inc., Global Technology Solutions, Alegion, Labelbox, Inc, Dobility, Inc., Scale AI, Inc., Trilldata Technologies Pvt Ltd, Playment Inc. and others.

