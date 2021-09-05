What is the Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Demand Outlook for the U.S.

Posted on 2021-09-05 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Fact.MR’s recent report on the automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals market forecasts a rather sluggish, yet positive outlook, estimated to surpass US$ 5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a little over 2% CAGR. Increasing ownership of luxury vehicles is primarily generating demand for automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals, attributed to their heightened maintenance requirements.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6400

Historically, the market grew moderately, expanding at a CAGR of under 3% from 2016 to 2020, being valued at over US$ 1 Bn in 2016, and surpassing US$ 4 Bn by 2020. This slow growth is attributed to a general slowdown in the global automotive industry. Prospects were further dimmed due to recessionary pressures induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

automotive aftermarket appearance chemicals market 2 by FactMR

Future growth prospects are expected to be influenced by a flourishing EV market. According to the International Energy Agency, the number of electric vehicles will likely hit 125 million by 2030. Hence, maintenance cycles are bound to increase, as these vehicles are expected to consume a significant amount of material, including tires, paints, and drivetrains. This is expected to provide manufacturers renewed opportunities to establish revenue pools across key markets.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6400

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of waxes/polishes to increase the most, at over 3% CAGR through 2031
  • Windshield washer fluid demand to reach a valuation of over US$ 1 Bn by 2031
  • Automotive aftermarket protectants to experience growth of nearly 3% CAGR across the forecast period
  • High automotive demand augmenting sales prospects across the U.S, topping US$ 1 Bn in 2020
  • China to register moderate, yet steady growth, expanding at above 4% CAGR over the next ten years
  • Australia, India, and South Korea to collectively be valued at above US$ 700 Mn

Key Market Segments Covered in Study

Product

    • Automotive Aftermarket Windshield Washer Fluids
    • Automotive Aftermarket Waxes/Polishes
    • Automotive Aftermarket Protectants
    • Automotive Aftermarket Wheel & Tire Cleaners

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6400

Market Competition

3M Company, Blue Ribbon Products Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Meguiar’s Inc., Niteo Products LLC, Northern Labs Inc., Permatex Inc., Protect All Inc. and Turtle Wax Inc. are some prominent automotive aftermarket appearance chemical manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

  • In June 2020, Turtle Wax Inc. launched the Namaste India car care kit, as part of its celebration regarding establishment of its manufacturing base across South Asia. The kit comprises the Ice Snow Foam Wash, Quick & Easy Turtle Wax Interior 1 Cleaner, and the Quick & Easy Turtle Wax Inside & Out Protectant, among others.
  • Niteo Products LLC offers the Valvoline Automotive System Fluids and Maintenance Chemicals; Max Life Automotive System Fluids for High Mileage Vehicles, Pyroil Automotive System Fluids, and Maintenance and Winter Chemicals.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/20/2004083/0/en/Sales-of-Soil-Stabilization-Materials-to-Expand-at-6-CAGR-Through-2027-China-to-Reign-Supremacy-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution