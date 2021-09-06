Parenteral Arthritis Therapeutics Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2020 to 2027

Arthritis Therapeutics Market Research Study In Brief

The business intelligence study for the Arthritis Therapeutics market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

In North America and Europe, the presence of public and private medical insurance plans encourages patients to avail quality healthcare. However, in developing countries of Asia Pacific, the out-of-pocket payment model is dominant in the healthcare industry, which is leading to sluggish growth of the arthritis therapeutics market in India and China. In addition, the penetration of generic drugs is high in developing countries of Asia Pacific, owing to their competitive prices.

Additionally, the Arthritis Therapeutics market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Arthritis Therapeutics market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

Rapid emergence of biologics presents new commercial opportunities for players in the arthritis therapeutics market. The adoption of biologic drugs is high, especially in developed countries of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, given the influence of favourable reimbursement scenarios that cushion the high cost.

Arthritis Therapeutics Market – Assessment of Key Segments

With an aim to offer granular level insights into the arthritis therapeutics market, authors of the report have segmented the landscape on the basis of type, drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. This global research report also offers information regarding the incremental opportunity available in the arthritis therapeutics market during the forecast period. Key segments of the arthritis therapeutics market include:

Type Drug Class Route of Administration Distribution Channel Region Rheumatoid Arthritis TNF Inhibitors Oral Hospital Pharmacies North America Osteoarthritis Interleukin Inhibitors Parenteral Retail Pharmacies Europe Arthritis NSAIDS Topical Online Pharmacies Asia Pacific Gout Corticosteroids Latin America Others Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors Middle East & Africa Others

A key opinion leader at Fact.MR portends, “Demand for interleukin inhibitors is outperforming TNF inhibitors in terms of efficacy. In future, with effective marketing efforts by manufacturers, patients will turn more receptive to these novel biologic products.”

A comprehensive study published by Fact.MR projects the arthritis therapeutics market to register 7.3% growth in 2020, over 2019.

Key Takeaways of Arthritis Therapeutics Market Study

Constant rise in the prices of popular drugs such as Humira and Enbrel could shift the focus of patients towards complementary and alternative therapies, thereby narrowing the growth of the arthritis therapeutics market. The impact of this trend will be relatively high in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China, as these regions are characterized by high inclination towards natural and herbal therapies.

Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs in the arthritis therapeutics market are pushing manufacturers to increase investments towards the development of effective drugs, which is projected to fuel the advancements of biosimilar products.

High precision of drugs offered by arthritis therapeutics is projected to maintain patients’ inclination towards parenteral route of administration during the forecast period.

In 2020, retail pharmacies are projected to account for 79% of the total sales of arthritis therapeutics, as the high concentration of this channels across key locations makes it convenient for patients to purchase the required drugs. However, sales through online pharmacies will gain traction, owing to attractive discounts and convenience offered.

R&D Remains Key Strength of Global Players; Regional Players Excel through Robust Distribution Networks

The arthritis therapeutics market, characterized by consolidation, is dominated by AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., and Novartis Inc. Development of blockbuster drugs enables these leading players to gain an edge over regional and local players. For instance, 33% of share in the arthritis therapeutics market accounted by AbbVie is attributable to its flagship product – Humira, which recorded sales corresponding to a value of US$ 20 Bn in 2018.

On similar lines, Johnson & Johnson strives to diversify its product portfolio through the introduction of effective therapeutics. The company is highly recognized for the launch of Simponi, Tremfya, and Stelara. Distribution channels remain the key strength of regional players. For instance, Eli Lily and Company offers most of its products around the world, and executes effective marketing strategies to position its products in various countries to meet unmet local needs.

