Top Heavy Construction Equipment Market Industry Revenue Pockets

Heavy construction equipment is specialized machinery that weighs more than 12 metric tons and performs specific construction or demolition work. This equipment is transportable, semi-permanent, or permanent, and is primarily used for earth moving, lifting containers or materials, drilling holes in the earth or rocks, and concreting & paving applications. It is mainly used for construction and mining activities to provide raw materials to the industry.The segmentation considered for this report is based on the type, application, end-use industry, and region. The market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into construction and manufacturing, oil & gas, public work,rail and roads,mining, and others. The market has been further segmented on the basis of application into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, material handling, recycling & waste management, and tunnelling.The heavy construction equipment market is achieving momentum due factors suchas the need for residential and non-residential infrastructure is increasing, owing to rapid urbanization and growth in population.MarketsandMarkets projects that the global heavy construction equipmentmarket size will grow from USD 129.11 billion in 2016 to 180.66 USD billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0 %.

The construction and manufacturing segment, by end-use industry,isprojected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021.Factors such as ongoing infrastructural construction activities in emerging economies and rise in new infrastructural constructions globally, are expected to drive the construction and manufacturing industry during the forecast period for the heavy construction equipment market.

On the basis of application,heavy construction equipment market is segmented into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, tunnelling, transportation, and recycling & waste management.The excavation and demolition segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the increase in mining activities of precious minerals and metals across the globe and increase in natural calamities where excavators are used in rescue operations.

In 2015, Asia-Pacificdominated the global heavy construction market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021, owing to the rise in population and increase in standard of living, which will drive the construction industry and eventually the heavy construction equipment market in the region.The increase indevelopment in the infrastructural sector and huge investments in the construction industry are fuelling the demand for heavy construction equipment market in this region. International and domestic players are incentivized to focus on the growing Asia-Pacific region, considering the possible saturation of the heavy construction equipmentmarket in the developed economies of North America and Europe.