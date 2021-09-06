Luxury Handbag Market Revenue Forecast by Regions 2028

Felton, California , USA, September 6 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Luxury Handbag Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Luxury Handbag market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Luxury Handbag Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Luxury Handbag Market forecast.

The Luxury Handbag Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Luxury Handbag Market Growth & Trends

The global luxury handbag market size is expected to reach USD 94.00 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increased brand recognition and rising spending on handbags in emerging economies are driving the market. An increase in disposable income and a rise in purchasing power are other factors boosting the market growth. The use of handbags has become important for a woman. The rise in women’s workforce and busy lifestyles have fueled the market growth globally.

Luxury handbag is considered to be an important accessory globally, thus driving the market over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for industry growth are increased disposable income in the developing economies and augmented use of luxury handbags. In addition, brand recognition and power are driving the industry. Hence, due to these reasons, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The tote bags segment accounted for the largest share of nearly 36.0% in 2020. Tote bag allows the consumer to carry several goods at the same time due to its larger space. Hence, it is popular among working women as they require enormous space to keep important stuff, such as files and laptops. Moreover, these bags are available for every requirement of the consumer, which has increased the demand for tote bags. Additionally, shifting consumers’ preference from plastic bags to tote bags is estimated to fuel the segment growth in the coming years.

Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 34.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing popularity and trend of luxury handbags in this region. Furthermore, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market.

Some of the companies for Luxury Handbag market are:

Guccio Gucci S.p.A

Samsonite International S.A./Tumi brand

Valentino S.p.A

PVH Corp

Louis Vuitton

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Prada S.p.A

Giorgio Armani S.p.A

Burberry Group PLC

Atelier

