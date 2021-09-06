Rainwear Market Leading Players Updates and Forecasts Till 2028

Felton, California , USA, September 6 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Rainwear Market report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Rainwear market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the industry. Rainwear Market report will help you take expert decisions, recognize opportunities, plan effective professional tactics, plan new schemes, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the Rainwear Market forecast.

The Rainwear Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Rainwear Market Growth & Trends

The global rainwear market size is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in brand recognition and arising working-class population in emerging economies, including China, are driving the market. Moreover, busy lifestyles and growing safety awareness among individuals are expected to expand the scope of clothing for protection during the rainy season.

Rainwear is considered to be an important accessory in the fashion world, thereby driving the market over the forecast period. The major factors responsible for market growth are increased disposable income in developing economies and increasing product demand. Furthermore, the availability of such products through online and offline platforms is the other factor contributing to market growth.

Rain jackets held the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2020. It is the most preferred choice of customers globally. The demand for rain jackets is projected to be high in the future due to the increasing number of working professionals. In addition, changing climatic conditions and increasing urbanization are driving the demand for rain jackets. This is anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2020 due to the high purchasing power of the consumers in the U.S. and Canada. As the North American market presents attractive opportunities for the consumer goods sector, it is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in this region is driving the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for rainwear in China and India.

Some of the companies for Rainwear market are:

Fox Umbrellas Ltd.

Prince Rainwear Pvt. Ltd.

The North Face

Patagonia

Black Diamond Equipment

Wildcraft

NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited

Stutterheim

