Electronic Home Locks Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electronic Home Locks Market is estimated to reach USD 952.4 million by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increase in the demand for advance security systems and rising trend of connected homes are the key factors propelling the market growth. Growing renovation activities along with the number of constructions projects is expected to increase the demand for the product in the coming few years.

The advancement in technology such as facial & voice recognition, near field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth are anticipated to boost the market growth. Manufacturers in the market are focusing on developing wireless system with the integration of the above mentioned technologies to meet consumer needs. For example, ASSA ABLOY has launched locks offering with embedded advent technology like NFC.

Request a Sample Copy of Electronic Home Locks Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-electronic-home-locks-market/request-sample

Furthermore, the growing digital media network along with rapid urbanization is expected to propel the demand for electronic locks in the next few years. This growth is mainly contributed by the rapid development in the corporate and residential construction activities.

The North America region led the market in 2018. Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growing number of outlets and availability of all global brands in countries like China and India is projected to spur the electronic home lock market growth. Additionally, growing construction sector is expected to proliferate the demand for security systems over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2018, lever locks attributed to the highest market share in the overall market and projected to grow at a significant rate from 2019 to 2025.

Electronic locks are designed with innovative features like data record and can be accessed remotely.

Based on the distribution channel, online channel is projected to grow at CAGR of over 18.0% over the forecasted period.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing penetration of digitization in India, and China is surging the growth of the product through online channels.

Major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Samsung Group, Nuki Home Solutions, and Avent Security.

Electronic Home Locks Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Strikes

Deadbolts & Latches

Lever Locks

Access Electronic Home Locks Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-electronic-home-locks-market

Electronic Home Locks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com