Digital Asset Management Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

The global Digital Asset Management Market was valued at $1.45 billion in the year 2015 also expected to grow at considerable rate due to the increase in digital assets by leaps and bounds. Real time strategies driven by customers unlike the traditional strategies along with delivery models are reasons to drive the sales in the mentioned period.

The ever increasing demand for the content which is rich to promote products and brands is another driver expected to impact the market positively. Digital asset management suppliers comprise mainly of cloud-based organizations providing solutions with optimum expenses.

Digital Asset Management Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Solution

Service

Digital Asset Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

On-premise

Cloud

Digital Asset Management Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Digital Asset Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Sales

Marketing

IT

Distribution

Photography, Graphics & Designing

Adobe Systems, Oracle, ADAM, OpenText, EMC, IBM, Widen, North Plains and Cognizant are the major industry participants. OpenText is the major player in this market and has been adopting various strategies to satisfy demands related to DAM, including product developments and partnerships. The company launched a product for integrated solutions in September 2015 with SAP to provide single channel experience to the customers.

25% of the total market is dominated by North America in 2015. This can be related to the continuous growth in social media in this region. DAM’s adoption has increased due to the generation of huge amount of content which also helps in reaching out to larger group in smaller times.

Demand for the analytics is forecasted to get a stable platform in North America. The emphasis on DAM solutions and analytics to provide customer with customized tools is the reason for this movement which actually stiffens market competition.

