Chemical Control Systems Market : Growing Emphasis On Water Treatment Will Drive Demand

Introduction

Chemical impurities and related hazards pose numerous health risks for people working in chemical and associated verticals. Industries are increasingly implementing proper chemical control systems to minimize the negative impact of chemical hazards.

The chemical control systems market is witnessing growing traction on the back of factors like growing industrial automation, stringent government regulations, and focus on optimal operational efficiency.

Global Chemical Control Systems Market: Growing Emphasis on Water Treatment to Drive Growth

Increased globalization, depleting resources of fresh water, and surging waste water volumes are key factors that have driven the requirement for water treatment. According to United Nations, water withdrawal from freshwater resources will increase by 50% in developing nations, and 18% in developed nations by 2025-end.

The UN also estimates nearly 1,800 million people to thrive in absolute water-scarce regions, and roughly two-thirds of global population to dwell in the water stress regions by 2025. These concerns have propelled the requirement for water treatment at the global scale.

Key water treatment companies are adhering to novel approaches, in order to enable their clients to maintain ownership, budgets, and flexibility of relevant equipment in their facility.

Chemical control systems are considered to be the core of a majority of water treatment programs. Continuous monitoring of pH, ORP, & conductivity, multi-system capabilities, pre-mount designs, and customized flow are key attributes sought by water treatment industries in chemical control systems.

Companies in the global chemical control systems market, such as Global Water Technology, Inc., are offering customized equipment solutions for each client, in a bid to cater their every major chemical control requirement. These companies consider proper provision of right combination of manufacturer, accessories and features for accurate metering of wastewater systems as top priority.

Broader factors such as rising globalization, rapidly depleting resources of fresh water, and increase in waste water volumes have pushed the requirement for highly efficient water treatment equipment.

Growing government initiatives to provide clean water supply to the regions facing water scarcity and water stress, are likely to push the implementation of proper water treatment solutions, like chemical control systems.

Vigorous competition in chemical control systems market is encouraging stakeholders to incorporate innovation in the system manufacturing processes to boost the efficiency of controlling feed in water treatment operations.

Growing demand for these systems for wide commercial recreational water applications is likely to increase the development of advanced lines of chemical control systems in the market.

Chemical Control Systems market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Chemical Control Systems demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Development of Chemical Control Systems for Recreational Water Applications

Advanced line of chemical control systems are being designed & developed for the commercial recreational water applications. A prime example of this is the unique collaboration between the brands Evoqua’s Wallace & Tiernan and Neptune-Benson, which is currently working on design for control & management functions, and process control in applications of pool water treatment.

The chemical control system of Neptune-Benson, Blu-Sentinel™ is equipped with the premium quality Strantrol® pH and high resolution redox (HRR) sensors of Evoqua’s Wallace & Tiernan, in order to provide accurate and reliable measurements in pool water treatment systems. Such esteemed developments will further rub off on the demand for chemical control systems in the near future.

Product Innovations to Influence Growth of Global Chemical Control Systems Market

Spas and swimming pools employ chlorine as disinfectants, which entails the requirement for an analyzer for controlling the amount of chlorine being dosed. Chemical control systems manufacturers are continuously implementing innovations for increasing the efficiency of controlling feed in water treatment operations.

For example, a global supplier of analyzers and controllers, Process Instruments (U.K.) Ltd. (Pi) has recently introduced its AquaSense Spa Controller and Swimming Pool Controller that offer precise measurements of pool pH and chlorine levels. These controllers then bank on the readings acquired to control the chemical dosing. AquaSense chemical control systems enable realization of reagent-less and buffer-less operations, which is suitable for community, municipal, as well as commercial swimming pools.

The overall production base for chemical control systems has been decoded and studied, revealing the market leaders and emerging players. Key undertakings of companies have been disclosed in an unbiased manner to capture the overall competition landscape of the global chemical control systems market. Such information extends the scope of the report in enabling market players towards developing new strategies for future market prospects.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

