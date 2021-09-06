Skyrocketing Demand For Culinary Torch Market Among Eateries Is Likely To Spur Sales By Notable Margin

The 250 page Market research report On Global Culinary Torch Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Culinary Torch Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2018 to 2028

Introduction

Applications in preparation of both sweet as well as savory dishes are likely to create latent business opportunities for manufacturers of culinary torch. Mushrooming number of restaurants and food establishments has been identified as a key aspect responsible for growth of culinary torch market.

Manufacturers of culinary torches are vying to improve the fuel-retention capacity of their products, which is one of the operational bottlenecks in case of a culinary torch.

Global Culinary Torch Market: Segmentation

The culinary torch market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, tank type, sales channel and region.

The market is divided into seven regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS and Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The culinary torch market, on the basis of fuel types, can be segmented into natural gas (methane), propane, butane, oxyacetylene and methylacetylene-propadiene. Among all the fuel types, the butane segment accounts for the largest share in the culinary torch market.

On the basis of tank type, culinary torches can be classified into two categories: with fuel indicator and without fuel indicator. The demand for culinary torches with fuel indicators dominates the culinary torch market.

Based on sales channels, the culinary torch market can be segmented into, modern trade, departmental stores, convenience stores and online retailers. Among these, the online retailers segment is anticipated to dominate global culinary torch market throughout the forecast period.

Skyrocketing demand for culinary torch among eateries is likely to spur sales by a notable margin. However, instances of accidents associated with use of culinary torch for enhancing dining experiences is likely to challenge the adoption of culinary torch. In this direction, food and beverage establishments are making efforts in terms of providing staff training and safety guidelines for use of culinary torch.

Role of culinary torches in enhancing the culinary experience of cooks as well as baking enthusiasts is boosting the sales of culinary torch. The sizes of culinary torch used remain dependent on nature of the target application, which is thereby foreseen to influence purchase decisions.

Global Culinary Torch Market: Market Dynamics

Recently, we have witnessed a growing number of projects importing digital technologies into the kitchen in the form of food printers, robotic cooks, or theoretical research on the semantics and procedural relationship in culinary recipes.

Urbanization and noticeable cultural changes in consumer lifestyle across the globe are driving the culinary torch market. Shifting consumer preference towards luxury dining at high-end restaurants has fuelled the market for culinary torches.

Due to an increase in the promotion of restaurants, social media has amplified the importance of good presentation of food, thus creating growth opportunities for the market.

The culinary torch market is gaining attention majorly because of the millennial and GenX population that majorly prefers urbanized living and eating habits. An increasing number of towns are expanding their boundaries towards rural areas and convenience stores & supermarkets have been emerging in these newly developing areas, which is expected to boost the availability of culinary torches.

Global Culinary Torch market Key Players

Some of the key players of the culinary torch market are listed as below:

Chefman

Iwatani Corporation

RSVP International

Blazer Products

JB Prince

Bonjour Products

Global Culinary Torch Market: Snapshot

With the development of telecommunication, houses and medicines, kitchen appliances are also following the path of modernization at a fast pace. The fast and busy lifestyle of people is boosting the need for convenience and comfort for accomplishing numerous tasks in their daily routine.

A culinary torch is a compact, durable, attractive and easy-to-use kitchen gadget that speeds up the cooking process. It is a tool that creates an intense hot flame of up to approximately 1430 C (2610 F) using a flammable gas such as natural gas (methane), propane, oxyacetylene or most preferably butane.

A culinary torch is useful for charring the exteriors of frozen steaks as well as for smoking herbs to bring out their flavours, crisping bacon, toasting marshmallows, crafting sous vide steak, roasting vegetables such as peppers & tomatoes, and preparing sophisticated brown desserts such as Baked Alaska and meringues. However, it is a must-have for making perfect Crème Brulee.

Culinary torches come in different designs with different features in the market. Besides their applications in the food & beverage industry, they can be used for various other utilities such as silver plating jewellery, lighting a cigar, smouldering zinc or crafting drinks at a cocktail bar. With increasing applications of culinary torches in the consumer goods and food & beverage industries, the global culinary torch market is expected to witness impressive growth in the forecast period.

Global Culinary Torch Market: Regional Overview

The regional demand for culinary torches varies across the globe. However, North America has recently adopted culinary torch and other kitchen gadgets, owing to which the region is expected to register considerable growth in the coming year

The primary concern in the food & beverage industry of the U.S. is the growing competition among food producers and grocery retailers, which is also expected to boost the market.

