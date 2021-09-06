Key Development Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players for the Growth of the Thermoforming Plastic Market.

The thermoforming plastic market size is growing due to the rising healthcare & pharmaceuticals and food & agriculture packaging industries and increasing manufacturing activities. The increasing popularity of retail shopping and rising consumer spending for processed & packed goods are fueling the demand for thermoforming plastic. Factors such as changing demographics and lifestyles have shifted the market toward e-retailing channels and convenient packaging, which in turn will drive the demand for thermoforming plastic. The thermoforming plastic industry is expected to grow from USD 34.8 billion in 2019 to USD 45.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Over the past few years, companies have strengthened their position in the global thermoforming plastic market by adopting strategies such as new product launch, expansion, acquisitions, and partnership. From 2015 to 2019, acquisition and new product launch were the key strategies adopted by the market players to maintain growth in the global thermoforming plastic market. These strategies accounted for 38% and 33%, respectively, of the overall strategy adopted between 2015 and 2019. The market players concentrated mainly on consolidation through new product launch and expansion with the focus on increasing their market shares and enhancing their sustainability.

The major manufacturers profiled in this report are, Fabri-Kal Corp. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), Genpak LLC (US), Pactiv LLC (US), D&W Fine Pack LLC (US), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Dart Container Corp. (US), Anchor Packaging (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Sonoco Products Company (US). These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies. Some companies are also involved in horizontal integration to expand their presence in the market. For instance, Sonoco Products Company Highland Packaging Solutions (US), Clear Lam Packaging, Inc. (US), and Peninsula Packaging Company (US) are some examples that have undertaken integration in the last three years to increase its market share in the food packaging industry.

Pactiv LLC (US), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), and Dart Container Corp. (US) are the major players in the thermoforming plastic market. Pactiv LLC (US) is one of the leading companies and the largest contributor to the growth of the global thermoforming plastic market. As a part of its growth strategy, the company focused on production expansion to meet the requirements of end-use industries, globally. For instance, in March 2015, the company expanded its operations in Kinston, creating 59 new jobs in Lenoir County. The company invested more than USD 24 million in the expansion of the Kinston plant. This helped the company to increase its production capacity.

Amcor Ltd. (Australia) is the second-largest player in the thermoforming plastic market. The company is involved in improving its position in the value chain with particular emphasis on innovation, high value-added products, and services. The company is engaged in providing innovative and effective solutions for food packaging around the globe. In September 2018, the company acquired Bemis Company Inc. (US), creating the global leader in packaging. This helped the company to increase its packaging operations in the US.

