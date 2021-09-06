Self-administered HPV Test Market (Covid-19 Analysis) Major Factors That Can Increase Worldwide Demand

Fact.MR, a leading authority on market research brings original, in-depth, and insightful reports to investors On Self-administered HPV Test Market Sales & Demand. Fact.MR’s report will highlight various growth forecasts, key trends, and notable segments ripe for upcoming investments.

Market Overview

Human papillomaviruses (HPV) are the group of viruses of around 200 types. There are two categories of HPV. Low-risk HPV causes warts, which are non-cancerous tumours and the high-risk HPV causes various cancers such as cervical cancer, vaginal cancer, vulvar cancer, oral cancer, anal and penile cancer.

According to WHO, 90% of the death occurred from cervical cancer in 2015 in low and mid-income countries. In the report by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), every year almost 12,000 women get affected with cervical cancer in the US and around 4000 dies from it.

Market Segmentation

Based on the technology, Self-administered HPV test kit is segmented into:

DNA based assays Hybrid capture 2 Cervista HPV HR Cervista HPV 16/18 tests Cobas 4800 HPV

RNA based assays APTIMA HPV Assay



Based on disease indications, self-administered HPV test is segmented into:

Cervical cancer

Vaginal cancer

Based on end users, self-administered HPV test is segmented into:

Clinics

Home-based settings

Healthcare centers

Diagnostic centers

Though significant research has been done in preventing cancer, it continues to cause the mortality and morbidity among women. Self-administered HPV test helps to decline the death rate due to cervical cancer.

This test is effective for women who are not accessing the routine screening. Care HPV sample collection and test kits by QIAGEN are suitable self-collected kits which can be used in low-resource settings and the samples can be stored at room temperature for about 14 days.

Overall the rise in the self-administered HPV test kit market is increasing in developed countries where women are aware of the cervical and vaginal cancers. Self-administered HPV test market is expected to grow in the overall forecast period.

Pap test is used to detect cell changes or abnormal cells in cervix whereas HPV test used to find the presence of HPV virus in the cervix. Nowadays self-administered HPV test is available. The use of self-sampling HPV DNA test as the primary screening test is more suitable as compared to the conventional Pap test that requires sampling to be performed by the health professionals.

The self-sample test opens the chances to remove some of the barriers that discourage women to participate in the screening test. In self-administered test kit is provided to the women and the sample collection is done by them followed by an examination in the laboratory.

Growing prevalence of the sexually transmitted diseases and increase in the cervical cancer cases in women aged above 30 years are the driving factors of the self-administered HPV test market. Novel healthcare self-administered HPV kits have been designed which allow women to self-screen the samples.

This self-administered test is easy to perform and it is relatively cheap compared to the conventional test. These factors are expected to boost up the self-administered HPV test market Moreover, Self-sampling is less invasive, requires less time to perform as well as it allows for privacy and reduces pain and discomfort among women rising up the self-administered HPV test market.

Self-administered HPV test can be used in fewer resource areas where women are underscreened or never screened and where chances of cervical cancer are very high increases the demand of self-administered HPV test kits in such regions.

The self-administered HPV test is less specific as compared to the conventional cytological test adds to the limitation of self-administered HPV test market. Less adoption of such self-administered kits by the healthcare professional as well as by the women limit the overall growth of the market. Additionally, the individual performing the self-administered test should be knowledgeable and should perform and collect the sample with high efficacy.

These factors add up the limitation of self-administered HPV test market in low healthcare facilities areas. Cultural sensitivity issues in rural areas also limit the self-administered HPV test market.

Regional Analysis –

Based on geography, mortuary equipment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant market of self-administered HPV test kits due to increase in death of women by cervical cancer.

This is followed by Europe because of high healthcare facilities. Asia Pacific has also fueled the market of self-administered HPV kits due to increase in the awareness among women. Overall the demand for self-administered HPV test kit is high because of the high prevalence of HPV related diseases.

