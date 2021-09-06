Rising Incidences Of Neurological Disease Diagnosis Are Likely To Boost Pregnenolone Market Sale In Future

Fact.MR analyse the Pregnenolone Systems market by considering mentioned factors collected through extensive primary research from key opinion leaders (KOL) and demand-side participants at regional/country level, such as shrimp industry participants, retail and channel partners, end users etc.

Global Pregnenolone Market Overview

Pregnenolone also known as 3-alpha-hydroxy-5-beta-pregnen-20-one acts as a precursor for DHEA, progesterone, estrogen, testosterone and cortisol.

Pregnenolone is produced naturally in the body from the cholesterol and with age the levels of pregnenolone decreases. Pregnenolone helps in regularization of balance between inhibition and excitation in the nervous system.Furthermore, pregnenolone increases the growth of neurons, neurological recovery as well as enhancing the formation of new synapses.

Pregnenolone increases the amount of deep sleep in humans. A positive outlook can be seen for pregnenolone market during the forecast period owing to versatile human beneficial properties possessed by pregnenolone.

Global Pregnenolone Market Segmentation

Global pregnenolone market can be segmented on the basis of purity, sales channel and product form.

On the basis of purity, pregnenolone market can be further segmented as ≥99% and <90%.

On the basis of sales channel, pregnenolone can be further segmented as hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty stores and e-commerce.

Highest growth for e-commerce channel can be witnessed during the forecast period.

On the basis of product form, pregnenolone market can be further segmented as tablet form and gel form.

Some of the leading manufacturers of pregnenolone includes MetP Pharma AG, Captek, Swanson Health Products, Pure Encapsulations, Douglas Laboratories, Vital Nutrients, NutriCology and Life Extension, among various other global and domestic players.

Global Pregnenolone Market Dynamics

Global aging is one of the significant demographic change that is occurring due to declining fertility and mortality rates. According to WHO, the count of people aged 65 or older will outnumber the count of children under age 5.

Moreover, the count of people aged 65 or older is estimated to increase from 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion in 2050. Increasing life expectancy over the past century and most global deaths accounted for infants and children due to infectious and parasitic diseases are the cause for increase in the global geriatric population.

Thus, rising geriatric population and associated incidences of neurological disease diagnosis are likely to boost the applications of pregnenolone in the future. Pregnenolone helps in slowing down the aging process. Increasing age leads to less production of pregnenolone, which affects the development of cells and immunity throughout the body.

The demand for pregnenolone has increased remarkably amongst the adults owing to the anti-aging effects as well as immunity enhancement it provides. Depression is one of the major health problems among adults. Ever changing lifestyle, genetic susceptibility, and other complicated health problem contributes to depression and other psychological problems.

Pregnenolone manufacturers are likely to gain potential prospects in the near future owing to the application of pregnenolone as an anti-depressant and stress releaser. Nearly 1.5 million people die due to lung cancer, and 6 million smokers die of smoking-related diseases every year around the world.

A study by Duke University has revealed the correlation between pregnenolone levels and cotinine concentration, a metabolite of nicotine, leading to a potential new treatment for smoking cessation and thus, the utilization of pregnenolone is likely to increase in the estimated future.

Global Pregnenolone Regional Outlook

Healthcare providers and insurers are aware that emerging markets remain crucial to their long-term prospects. In a bid to consolidate their position in key emerging markets, such as China and India, leading healthcare providers and pharma companies are opening up new facilities and partnering with local players.

Spending on healthcare services is expected to grow at a higher pace in Asia Pacific, owing to the rise of a strong middle-class.

Pregnenolone has anti-aging, anti-fatigue and anti-arthritic properties as well as it helps in protecting the brain from cannabis intoxication. Pregnenolone also helps in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Pregnenolone boosts cognitive functions and enhances memory and learning ability. Robust growth of pregnenolone market can be witnessed during the forecast period but some factors might impede the overall growth of the market. Some of these factors include high side-effects from consumption of pregnenolone and age restrictions for consumption of pregnenolone.

