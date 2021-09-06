Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Worth $3.2 Billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Pune, India, 2021-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market by Type (Conventional, Disposable NPWT, Accessories, Rental & Sales Volume), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Diabetic Foot, Pressure, Venous Leg Ulcers), End-User (Hospital, Homecare) – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215139824

The rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing spending on chronic and surgical wounds, government initiatives to prevent SSIs, and the high rate of cesarean sections in elderly mothers are the major factors driving the growth of the NPWT devices market. Also, emerging markets and the increasing sales of disposables and single-use consumables, are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the NPWT devices market.

Conventional NPWT devices segment accounted for the largest share of the NPWT devices market in 2019

Based on the product, the NPWT devices market is segmented into conventional NPWT devices, disposable NPWT devices, and NPWT accessories. The conventional NPWT devices segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, majorly due to better management of severe wound exudates by the portable conventional NPWT systems and their benefits—increased efficiency and reductions in the length of hospital stay, the overall cost of treatment and total disease bioburden.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market“

114 – Tables

30 – Figures

143 – Pages

Home care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the NPWT devices market, by end-user, in 2019

Based on end-user, the NPWT devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users. The home care settings segment was the largest end-users of NPWT devices in 2019. The rising healthcare cost, increasing volume of surgical procedures, the increasing sale of disposables and single-use consumables, rising geriatric population, and an increase in the prevalence of age-related ailmentsare a few of the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the NPWT devices market in 2019

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the NPWT devices market. The rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetes, and the introduction of low-cost NPWT devices are the major factors driving the growth of the NPWT devices market in North America. In addition to this, a favorable reimbursement scenario has supported market growth in this regional segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215139824

Prominent players in the NPWT devices market include Acelity L.P. Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Cardinal Health (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), DeRoyal (US), Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co KG. (Germany), Medela LLC (Switzerland), Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. (US), Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd. (Delhi), Talley Group (UK), Alleva Medical Ltd. (China), Cork Medical (US), 4L Health Co. Ltd. (China), Carilex Medical GmbH (Germany), ChongQing Sunshine Medical Industry & Trading Co (China), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Pensar Medical (US), and Haromed Bvba (Belgium)

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=215139824

Browse Related Reports:

Wound Care Market By Product (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates, Antimicrobial Dressings, Assessment, NPWT Devices, Substitutes, Sutures, Staples, Tapes), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Ulcers, Burns), End-User, Region – Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-care-market-371.html

Advanced Wound Care Market By Product (Dressings (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates), Therapy Devices, NPWT, Autograft, Allograft, Xenograft), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Foot, Ulcers, Burns), End-User (Hospital, Home Care) – Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-wound-care-market-88705076.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/negative-pressure-wound-therapy.asp