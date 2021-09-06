NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market to Reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024: Strategies Which Have Proven Most Advantageous in Global Industry Growth

Illinois, United States, 2021-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market by Product & Services (Sample Preparation, Platforms & Consumables, Services, Data Analysis), Technology (SBS, SMRT, Nanopore), Application (De Novo, Epigenetics, small RNA), End-User, Region – Global Forecast to 2024“, is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102977816

The expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, by application, in 2018

Based on application, the market is segmented into expression profiling analysis, small RNA sequencing, De Novo transcriptome assembly, and variant calling & transcriptome epigenetics. In 2018, the expression profiling analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The dominant market position of this segment is attributed mainly to the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases. These factors will continue to propel the demand for expression profiling analysis to provide specific treatment options in the market during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market”

71 – Tables

22 – Figures

140 – Pages

The nanopore segment is expected to register the highest growth in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market, by type, during the forecast period

Based on technology, the NGS-based RNA-sequencing industry is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single molecular real-time sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. Nanopore sequencing technology registers the highest growth rate in the market as it is the only sequencing technology with direct RNA-sequencing capabilities and facilitates sequencing of full-length RNA strands and modified RNA nucleotides using a simple library prep, without the need of conversion to double-stranded DNA.

North America dominated the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this region is the growing prevalence of target diseases, government support through funds for genomics research, advancements in RNA-Seq products, increasing research on cancer & inherited rare diseases, and the strong presence of key players such as Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Agilent Technologies (US) in this region.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102977816

Illumina (US), Thermo Fischer Scientific (US) and Oxford Nanopore (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Macrogen (South Korea), Zymo Research (US), and Tecan Genomics, Inc. among others are the major players operating in the NGS-based RNA-sequencing market.

Browse Related Reports:

Bioinformatics Market by Product & Service (Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms (Structural & Functional), Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics & Metabolomics), & Sectors (Medical, Academics, Agriculture) – Global Forecast to 2023

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market by Type (Targeted, RNA-Seq, Exome, De Novo), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion semiconductor, SMRT, Nanopore), & Application (Diagnostics, Oncology, Drug Discovery, Agriculture) – Forecasts to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441