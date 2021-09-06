North America Metro Ethernet Services Market Sales/Retail Channel Analysis and Competitive Insights, 2025

The North America Metro Ethernet Services Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The North America metro ethernet services market size is projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2025 and projected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing demand for high quality video streaming and video content is a major factor to drive the market growth.

Key Players:

  • Amdocs Limited (Amdocs)
  • Cogent Communications, Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Level 3 Communications
  • Liberty Global
  • Netcracker
  • NewWave Communications
  • Mediacom Communications Corporation
  • AT & T Inc.
  • Charter Communications
  • Comcast
  • Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon)

Growth Drivers:

Growing need to enhance user experience and rising popularity of providing high-quality video content and video streaming is expected to have positive impact on market growth in North America over the forecast period. Growing demand for high-quality network and necessity of reliable network are influencing the data centers as well as service providers to adopt carrier Ethernet in North America. It has become easier owing to emergence of Software-Defined Networking (SDN), using SDN; service providers are able to offer reliable, simple and scalable networking experience to customers at low prices.

Increasing demand for high quality video streaming and video content in North America is the key driver to fuel the growth of metro Ethernet services market. Metro networks are designed in such a way that they are capable of managing heavy data traffic which is generating from video content with high definition, thereby increase need to enhance the service in the region.

Category Outlook:

  • Retail/Enterprise
  • Wholesale/Access

Services Outlook:

  • E-Line
  • E-LAN
  • E-Tree
  • E-Access
  • E-Transit

Regional Outlook:

In North America, enterprises are dealing with flat and falling IT budgets due to slowdown-hit, recessions, and currency fluctuations since last few years. On the other hand, bandwidth requirement is continuously growing and demand for Ethernet in metro cities is increasing due torising reliability on collaborative applications to share hugedata over the WAN amongst distributed users. In this region, U.S. has dominated the market, in 2017 and accounted for around 45.0% of the total market. The U.S. market is projected to have a steady growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

North America metro ethernet services market has been positively impacted due to the outbreak of COVID-19. During lockdown, companies operating in U.S. and Canada have adopted work from home strategy. As employees adapt to this new virtual workplace, it has become important that the technical requirements will play a vital role in work-from-home positions. Therefore, strong internet network allows employees to complete their work, stay in contact with clients, and collaborate with colleagues. Poor internet connectivity can lead to grainy video calls, prolonged file download times, and also communication issues. Hence, WLAN or Wi-Fi directly connected to an Ethernet cable to existing router offers more power and capability. This resulted in a significant boost in both ranges as well as maximum transmission speed.

